SOLON — LifeFlight of Maine responded and two men were hospitalized earlier in the week after crashing an ATV in Solon, authorities confirmed Friday.

The crash occurred at around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday when Scott Conneilly, 53, of Solon, overturned the CanAm ATV he was riding in with Mark Crocker, 65, of Taunton, Massachusetts, according to Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife spokesperson Mark Latti.

Neither man was wearing a helmet or seatbelt and both were ejected from the vehicle, Latti said. The crash occurred on a neighbor’s property off Eaton Hill Road and was reported when the property owner saw the crash occur.

“Conneilly was driving and attempted a sharp turn with the ATV, causing it to roll over and eject him,” Latti said. “When the neighbor arrived, he found the ATV on its side, and on top of Crocker, who was the passenger. The neighbor was able to lift the ATV off Crocker and free him.”

Conneilly remained unresponsive and bleeding as a result of the crash, according to Latti. He regained consciousness after the neighbor began performing CPR and was transported by LifeFlight shortly after to Bangor’s Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.

Crocker sustained head and neck injuries during the crash and was transported to Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan for treatment.

Speed and alcohol were primary factors in the crash, which Latti said is still under investigation by the Maine Warden Service. Somerset County sheriffs, Solon Fire and Rescue and Redington Fairview EMS all responded to the incident, Latti said.

