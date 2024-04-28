FICTION

Hardcover

1. “James,” by Percival Everett (Doubleday)

2. “The Women,” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

3. “Cranky,” by Phuc Tran (Harper)

4. “The Hunter,” by Tana French (Viking)

5. “The Familiar,” by Leigh Bardugo (Flatiron)

6. “The Frozen River,” by Ariel Lawhon (Doubleday)

7. “Table for Two,” by Amor Towles (Viking)

8. “North Woods,” by Daniel Mason (Random House)

9. “Demon Copperhead,” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

10. “Don’t Worry Little Crab,” by Chris Haughton (Candlewick)

Paperback

1. “The General’s Gold,” by Bruce Robert Coffin & Lyndee Walker (Severn River)

2. “The Thursday Murder Club,” by Richard Osman (Penguin)

3. “Night of the Living Rez,” by Morgan Talty (Tin House)

4. “A Court of Thorns and Roses,” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

5. “Dune,” by Frank Herbert (Ace)

6. “Never Let Me Go,” by Kazuo Ishiguro (Vintage)

7. “Klara and the Sun,” by Kazuo Ishiguro (Vintage)

8. “The White Lady,” by Jacqueline Winspear (Harper)

9. “Happy Place,” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

10. “Lucy by the Sea,” by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)

NONFICTION

Hardcover

1. “Maine: A Love Story,” by Blue Butterfield (self-published)

2. “There’s Always This Year,” by Hanif Abdurraqib (Random House)

3. “World Within a Song,” by Jeff Tweedy (Dutton)

4. “You are Here,” by Ada Limón (Milkweed)

5. “The Creative Act,” by Rick Rubin (Penguin)

6. “Revenge of the Librarians,” by Tom Gauld (Drawn & Quarterly)

7. “Big Heart Little Stove,” by Erin French (Celadon)

8. “Nuclear War,” by Annie Jacobsen (Dutton)

9. “Big Panda and Tiny Dragon,” by James Norbury (Mandala)

10. “Supercommunicators,” by Charles Duhigg (Random House)

Paperback

1. “Several Short Sentences about Writing,” by Verlyn Klinkenborg (Vintage)

2. “Walking Through History,” by Paul J. Ledman (Next Steps)

3. “The Maine Atlas & Gazetteer” (Delorme)

4. “Come as You Are,” by Emily Nagoski (Simon)

5. “Say Nothing,” by Patrick Radden Keefe (Anchor)

6. “How to Love,” by Thich Nhat Hanh (Parallax)

7. “I Was Told There’d Be Cake,” by Sloane Crosley (Riverhead)

8. “The History of Bones,” by John Lurie (Random House)

9. “How Not to Kill Yourself,” by Clancy Martin (Vintage)

10. “All Hands on Deck,” by Will Sofrin (Abrams)

— Longfellow Books, Portland

