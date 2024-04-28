This week’s poem, Kristin Davis’ “The Persistence of a Twinkie,” harkens back to a literally immortal childhood confection and the memories it holds. I love how deeply this poem plumbs both sense memory and recollections of ambivalent family bonds – and I also love the poem’s indelible final image.

Davis is former journalist and holds an M.F.A. in creative writing from Stonecoast at the University of Southern Maine. Her poetry has appeared in Passager, Think, What Rough Beast, the Bay to Ocean anthology and the Split this Rock blog. She lives part-time in Naples.

The Persistence of a Twinkie

By Kristin Davis

Tender as a lullaby, and loyal—the way he tidied

the rack of cellophaned cakes at the grocery,

bringing each pack down from the back row to fill

the spaces, fronting the rack for his employer.

Golden, almost-soggy sponge cake piped with immortal

white fluff, we’d get a bakery tray, twelve dozen

at Halloween, eat the extras icy from the freezer

in summer. Junk food were words unspoken

in our crumbling family. Twinkies, HoHos, cupcakes

with a waxy film of chocolate and a crowning

white swirl—we were to call them snack food.

Secretly I coveted my classmates’ foil-wrapped

Yodels at the lunch table, but I too was loyal,

aware of sustaining allegiances. Even when

he slurred his I love yous, crashed on the couch,

next day he’d be the one to hold my bicycle seat

till I could wobble away on my own, dab my knee

with Mercurochrome when I fell. The same year

Dad moved away, a chemistry teacher in Blue Hill

wondered how long a Twinkie would survive

without spoiling. A half-century has passed,

and that sweet, preservative-laced cake remains

intact under glass in a classroom. A dusty

experiment, enduring as memory.

Megan Grumbling is a poet and writer who lives in Portland. Deep Water: Maine Poems is produced in collaboration with the Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance. “The Persistence of a Twinkie,” copyright 2024 by Kristin Davis, appears by permission of the author.

