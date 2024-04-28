Elmer N. Crossley

PORTLAND – Elmer N. Crossley, 80, an Auburn businessman from North Windham, passed away at Maine Medical Center in Portland on Monday, April 8, 2024, after a long illness.

A visitation for Elmer will be held on Thursday, May 9 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, 217 Turner St., Auburn, ME 04210, 207-783-8545

