SOUTH PORTLAND – John McInerny, 90, passed away Thursday April 25, 2024, at his home in South Portland. He was born Jan. 28, 1934, to Helen (Priddey) and John McInerny, Jr. of Somerville, Mass.

John had a long and fruitful life of public and personal service. He graduated from Somerville High School in 1952 and attended Boston and Northeastern Universities. His dream of becoming an Air Force pilot was put on hold, but this change of plans led him to his beloved wife, Elizabeth “Betty” Malcolm with whom he shared 66 years of marriage. They met at Somerville Public Library and were soon after married. John cared for his grandparents, mother, and grandmother, all while raising his family with Betty.

John worked as a Librarian, Photographer, and as the Director of Civil Defense for the City of Somerville. After retirement, he was instrumental in starting Atlantic Hardwoods in Portland and worked for 25 years alongside his son, Jack. He was a member of the U.S. Coast Guard auxiliary, a volunteer fireman, a volunteer ski patroller and was a certified firefighting academy trainer in Topsfield, Mass.

John was an avid outdoorsman and was an expert marksman, hunter, fisherman. He played football and ran track in high school, rowed on the crew team at BU, and later became a coach for the Somerville High School girl’s track team. John was an avid tennis player and enjoyed skiing every chance he got at Pleasant Mountain in Bridgton where he and Betty eventually retired. A lifelong golfer, he loved being on the course at Kezar Lake with his many friends and White Mountain Seniors league teammates. John loved to sing and shared his beautiful voice with many different chorale groups and plays throughout his life. He especially loved to sing Elvis to his greatest love, Betty.

Predeceased by his parents; his sister, Doreen; and daughter, Patricia.

He is survived by his wife, Betty; their three children and spouses, Wendy McInerny and Chip Seamans, John “Jack” McInerny IV and Kathleen, Steven McInerny and Maria McEachern. His grandchildren Wesley McInerny, Mattie Seamans and Malcolm Seamans were the light of his life.

Visiting hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 3 at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, at Rise Church, 1047 Congress St., Portland.

Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to sign John's online guest book.

In lieu of flowers,

donations in his name

may be made to

Hospice of Southern Maine,

390 U.S. Route-1,

Scarborough, ME 04074

