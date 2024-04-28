LYMAN – Kenneth Charles Baldwin, 73, of Lyman, passed away at his home on Kennebunk Pond on April 24, 2024.

He was the son of the late Annie and Charles Baldwin of Wilmington Mass. Ken graduated from Wilmington High School in Wilmington Mass. in 1968, went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Northeastern University, a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of New Hampshire, and obtained his doctorate degree in ocean engineering from the University of Rhode Island in 1982.

Ken was on the faculty of the University of New Hampshire from 1982-2018. He was the founding director of UNH’s Center for Ocean Engineering, he worked on numerous research projects with scientists, fellow faculty members and students, was department chair for five years and retired as a full professor.

Outside of work, Ken was a battered but passionate hockey player, slow and steady hiker, fairly good surfer, paddleboarder, and Nordic skier. In his later years he embraced cycling and travelling with his wife Lorna all over the map as well as camping across the continent in their travel trailer. He was always planning and researching a new adventure.

Ken is survived by his wife, Lorna Munnick, and their combined family, Hannah Baldwin and husband Rob Dillan of Durham, N.H., Samuel Baldwin of Liverpool, Canada, Jared Archambault and wife Meghan of Lyman, Michael Archambault and fiancée Josie Chadbourne of Lyman, Luis Valverde of Shapleigh; as well as his extremely smart, and good-looking grandchildren Oliver, Clara, Gabriel, Veronica, Nathan, Anabell, Thomas, Ella and Waylon. Ken is also survived by his younger sister, Kim Baldwin of Wilmington, Mass.

Kenneth was predeceased by his younger brother, Keith Baldwin, an older sister, Karen Baldwin; and wife, Clare McBain.

Ken will be remembered as a quintessential, absent-minded professor, die-hard cribbage player, vehement environmentalist and someone who was always willing to help anyone in need. He was a political junkie and went to his grave incredulous that Donald Trump has not yet been jailed.

Ken always believed that he could leave the world better than it was found.

Calling hours will be from 12 to 2 p.m. on Friday, May 3 at Bibber Memorial at Autumn Green in Alfred.

To honor Ken’s memory, his family encourages you to go out and make our world a better place, by doing a random act of kindness.

