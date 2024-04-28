CAPE ELIZABETH – Milton L. Hallowell, 95, passed away Feb. 5, 2024.

Family and friends are invited to a Funeral service from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, at St. Bartholomew’s Catholic Church, 8 Two Lights Road, Cape Elizabeth. A Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Corner of Spurwink & Bowery Beach Rd., Cape Elizabeth.

Full obituary may be viewed, and condolences expressed online at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

