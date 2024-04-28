SCARBOROUGH – Ralph “Bud” Finch Jr., 81, passed away on April 20, 2024. Visiting hours will be held to celebrate Bud’s life on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway. A funeral service will immediately follow at 12 p.m. in the chapel. Burial with military honors will be held at Brooklawn Memorial Park, Portland. To view Bud’s full obituary, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

