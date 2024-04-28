WELLS – Yolande Janson passed away peacefully at the home of her niece, Celia Thibodeau and her husband, Philip Belanger on April 24, 2024.

Yolande was the daughter of Stanislas Janson and Imelda Tetreault. Yolande was born in Springvale and attended local schools.

She was employed as a bookkeeper for Sanford Dairy for many years until its closing. She then worked at GE in Somersworth, N.H. until her retirement at the age of 62.

Yolande was a sweet spirited, fun-loving individual who enjoyed skiing, bowling, and nature (especially birds, wildlife and dogs).

She also liked gardening, walking on the beach, deep sea fishing and gatherings with friends whom she referred to as “The Golden Girls.” She was a very positive person and exuberated in her love for life and the Lord.

Many cherished family and friends were recipients of her generosity. She was truly a blessing to all who knew her.

Yolande was predeceased by her beloved friend, Constance “Connie” Nadeau; and by her sisters, Claire Thibodeau, Monique Litchos, Celine Provencher.

Yolande is survived by Celia Thibodeau and her husband Philip Belanger, Mona (Thibodeau) Sauger and her husband Joseph, Gary and wife Gail Provencher, Marc and wife Margaret Provencher, Sylvia (Litchos) and husband Ron Kita. She is also survived by many grandnieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 3 at 11 a.m. at the Notre Dame Cemetery, Springvale.

Online condolence message can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

Yolande kindly requested, in lieu of flowers, that

contributions be made to

a charity of your choice.

