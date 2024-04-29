PORTLAND—So far this school year, Cheverus has won state titles in field hockey, girls’ basketball and girls’ ice hockey.

The Stags softball team hopes to be next.

Box score Cheverus 10 Marshwood 0 M- 000 00- 0 1 3

C- 500 41- 10 10 0

Two outs when winning run scored. Bottom 1st

Lamontagne singled to right, Cassidy scored. Tremble scored on error. DeRoche doubled to left, Lamontagne scored. Collins singled to center, DeRoche and Connor scored. Bottom 4th

Lamontagne doubled to right, Kelly and Cassidy scored. Goodman singled to center, Lamontagne and Talbot scored. Bottom 5th

Zdunczyk scored on wild pitch. Multiple hits:

C- Lamontagne Runs:

C- Cassidy, Lamontagne 2, Connor, DeRoche, Kelly, Talbot, Tremble, Zdunczyk RBI:

C- Lamontage 3, Collins, Goodman 2, DeRoche Doubles:

C- Collins, Lamontagne Stolen bases:

C- Cassidy, Tremble Left on base:

M- 1

C- 4 Bennett and Shisler; DeRoche and Napolitano Aberle. M:

Bennett (L) 4.2 IP 10 H 10 R 8 ER 3 BB 5 K 2 HBP 1 WP C:

DeRoche (W, 3-0) 5 IP 1 H 0 R 0 BB 13 K Time: 1:10

And so far this spring season, they’ve played like a squad that could steal headlines down the road.

Monday afternoon at Shea Field, Cheverus welcomed Marshwood and for the third time in four outings this season, prevailed by the mercy rule.

After freshman ace Addison DeRoche struck out the side in the top of the first, the Stags erupted for five runs in the bottom half, highlighted by an RBI double from DeRoche and a two-run single from sophomore designated player Sadie Collins.

DeRoche retired the first 11 batters she faced and Cheverus ended all doubt in the bottom of the fourth, as sophomore centerfielder Hailey Lamontagne ripped a two-run double and sophomore second baseman Anna Goodman added a two-run single.

Then, in the fifth, a wild pitch brought in the final run and the Stags rolled to a 10-0 victory.

Cheverus is now 4-0 and in the process, it dropped the Hawks to 3-2.

“It’s awesome to watch the other teams succeed throughout the year and go to their games, so to win (in softball) would be awesome and it would be a great added piece of the puzzle for Cheverus girls’ athletics,” said DeRoche, who has yet to allow a run in three varsity starts.

Fast starters

Cheverus has stolen the show in the early going, rolling to decisive wins over host Sanford (25-0, in three-innings), visiting Scarborough (6-0) and visiting Kennebunk (10-0, in six-innings) behind DeRoche’s dominant arm and a potent batting order 1 through 9.

Marshwood, which also has players from Berwick Academy this spring, began with a 7-2 win over Kennebunk. After downing Sanford (15-0, in four-innings) and Noble (29-3, in three-innings), the Hawks let a late lead slip away and suffered their first loss, 11-7, Saturday, to visiting South Portland.

A year ago, Cheverus lost the regular season at Marshwood, 10-6, but the turned the tables in a Class A South preliminary round playoff game, eliminating the Hawks, 11-6.

Monday, on the best day of the spring to date (70 degrees with little wind), DeRoche set the tone early and she and her teammates got their bats going to lead to a quick and decisive victory.

DeRoche went to a full count on senior Lindsay Bennett, her opposite number, to start the game, then struck out her out swinging. Sophomore shortstop Piper Catanese was next and chased strike three as well.

Sophomore centerfielder Emily Hester then watched strike three to end the frame.

The Stags’ uprising in the bottom of the first began when senior shortstop Kelsey Cassidy drew a walk on four pitches. Junior rightfielder Delia Tremble then laid down a bunt in front of the plate and beat it out for a single. That brought up Lamontagne, who ripped a single to right, scoring Cassidy, and when the ball eluded Marshwood senior rightfielder Kaydence Wilder for an error, Tremble came home as well and Lamontagne raced to third. DeRoche was next and she smacked a double down the leftfield line, scoring Lamontagne to make it 3-0. After Goodman struck out, junior third baseman Ashley Connor was hit by a pitch. Junior catcher Bella Napolitano Aberle grounded the ball back to the mound, but Bennett’s throw to third was low and that loaded the bases for Collins. Collins then ripped a single to center, bringing home DeRoche and Connor. Napolitano Aberle was thrown out stretching for third and Collins took second on the play. Freshman leftfielder Abby Kelly flew out to center, but the damage was done and Cheverus was in command, up, 5-0.

“Those early runs were great,” said DeRoche. “That started me off on a good foot. I was able to play loose and free the rest of the game.”

“We try to win every inning,” said Stags assistant coach Amy Ashley, who was filling in for head coach John Eisenhart, who missed the game due to work responsibilities. “With Addison on the mound and the amazing fielders we have behind her, it can be pretty easy when we get a run. To jump out and get a five-run lead took the edge off.”

DeRoche was just as dominant in the top of the second, fanning freshman third baseman Zoe Carnes and sophomore catcher Laurali Shisler before catching junior leftfielder Lilly Gennaro looking at a 3-2 pitch to retire the side.

Bennett settled in in the bottom half, getting Cassidy to check her swing and ground back to the mound and after Tremble drew a walk on a 3-2 pitch, Lamontagne grounded out to first, with Tremble moving to second, and after Tremble stole third, DeRoche struck out swinging to keep the score 5-0.

DeRoche fanned sophomore first baseman Adelle Samacko and Wilder to start the top of the third, then freshman second baseman Keira Keaveny tried to reach on a bunt, but Connor easily threw her out.

Goodman led off the bottom half watching strike three, then Connor singled up the middle, but Napolitano Aberle grounded back to the mound, where Bennett threw to second for one out, then Catanese fired on to first for an inning-ending double play.

DeRoche started the top of the fourth by catching Bennett watching strike three. After Catanese popped out on a bunt to Connor at third, Hester came through with the Hawks’ lone hit, a solid single to center. DeRoche then made quick work of Carnes, catching her watching strike three.

“Hits do get me fired up for the next batter,” DeRoche said.

Cheverus returned to its scoring ways with four runs in the bottom half.

After Collins grounded out to first unassisted, Kelly drew a walk, then Cassidy singled to right. Tremble struck out, but Lamontagne came through by lining the ball down the rightfield line for a double, scoring Kelly and Cassidy.

“I was just trying to stay disciplined,” said Lamontagne. “(Bennett’s) good at commanding her zone, so I was just waiting for my pitch.”

“I have a lot of confidence on everyone on the team to come through in situations like they did today,” DeRoche said.

“We all support each other,” added Ashley. “It doesn’t matter who’s up. We’re confident they’ll get the job done.”

After Lamontagne moved up on a wild pitch, DeRoche was hit by a pitch on her pitching hand, but shook it off. Senior Mikayla Talbot came on to run and moved up on an errant pickoff attempt. Goodman then lined a single to center to score both runners.

Connor popped out to third, but the Stags’ lead was 9-0.

DeRoche, who showed no effects from being hit on the hand, was just as overwhelming in her final inning as in the first, fanning Shisler, getting Gennaro (who fouled off several offerings) to watch strike three, then fanning Smaracko.

In the bottom half, Napolitano Aberle got things started with a single to left on the first pitch she saw. Freshman Madalyn Zdunczyk came on to run and after Collins struck out swinging, she moved to second on a single to left off the bat of sophomore pinch-hitter Anna Kennedy-Jensen. Cassidy grounded into a short-to-second force out, putting runners at the corners, then Cassidy stole second before a Bennett wild pitch brought home Zdunczyk with the final run of the Stags’ 10-0 victory.

“It’s so much fun,” said Lamontagne. “We were expecting to be really good this year. We have a lot of new players and we’ve meshed well together.”

DeRoche, who has given up just three hits and struck out 42 in her varsity career to date, surrendered just one hit in her five innings. She didn’t walk a batter and fanned 13.

“Me and Bella worked well together today and I felt good,” said DeRoche. “All day at school, I was looking out the window. It feels like summer. I loosen up faster when it’s warm. The breeze from Back Bay is usually colder than it was today.”

“It’s great having (Addison) on the team,” said Lamontagne. “She’s a great pitcher and a great teammate. She’s up the dugout supporting everyone.”

“What makes Addison so great is her humility,” Ashley added. “She just loves to be with this team. She’s an easy player to support. It’s clear she’s talented, but she loves her teammates and we feed off her energy.”

The offense was paced by Lamontagne, who had two hits, two runs scored and three runs batted in.

Cassidy also scored twice, while Connor, DeRoche, Kelly, Talbot, Tremble and Zdunczyk all touched the plate once.

Collins and Goodman added two RBI apiece, while DeRoche drove in one run.

The Stags left just four runners on base.

Marshwood got just the one hit from Hester, who was stranded.

Bennett took the loss, giving up 10 runs (eight earned) on 10 hits in 4.2 innings. Bennett walked three, struck out five, hit two batters and threw a wild pitch.

Big week

Marshwood is home versus Thornton Academy Wednesday, then plays at Bonny Eagle Friday.

Cheverus stays home to face Bonny Eagle Wednesday, then travels to Noble Friday before having a showdown at a potent South Portland squad Saturday morning.

The Stags have yet to be tested, but know it’s coming.

“We love a challenge,” said Lamontagne. “We just have to stay focused and not let it get to our heads. I don’t think it will. We’re tough mentally. We want to add to the legacy. Softball hasn’t won a championship. It would be great to get one.”

“We just need to be ready every day at practice and make sure we’re doing what we need to do to stay on top of our game,” DeRoche said.

“We have a lot of returning players who have been in a lot of close games,” Ashley added. “The five-inning games are fun, but we look forward to having a close game. We’re a team that’s on the rise. We’ll get ourselves up to play whoever shows up. We’re having a lot of fun.”

