Don’t blink, you’ll miss a lot.

The short and sweet spring sports season is underway and as April gives way to May, one thing that has become evident is that local athletes and teams figure to be in the hunt for June glory.

Familiar faces are up to their old tricks and some newcomers are stealing the show as well and that’s all added up to an abundance of drama in the early going.

Let’s take a look back and a glimpse ahead:

Softball

North Yarmouth Academy’s reigning Class D state champion softball team has started fast, rolling over host St. Dom’s (12-1, in six-innings), host Old Orchard Beach (17-2, in four-innings), host Gray-New Gloucester (13-3, in five-innings) and visiting Valley (15-0, in three-innings) to start 4-0. Against the Saints, Lily Rawnsley threw a three-hitter and added four hits, two runs scored and two runs batted in. In the win over the Seagulls, the Panthers broke the game open with a 13-run third inning, Brooklyn Goodman and Sadie Morgan each had three RBI, Jordan Nash had two hits, two RBI and scored three runs and Rawnsley scored three times while earning the victory. Against the Patriots, NYA scored eight runs in the first and never looked back, as Nash had three hits, including a double, Goodman had two hits and three RBI, Cami Casserly and Hayden Wienckowski each had two hits and Rawnsley drove in two runs and was the winning pitcher. In the win over the Cavaliers, Toree St. Hilaire hit a home run, Goodman and Aurora Blier each had two hits and three RBI and Rawnsley threw a three-hitter. The Panthers go to Sacopee Valley Wednesday, host Maine Central Institute for a doubleheader Saturday, then visit Richmond Monday.

Freeport is out of the gates fast in Class B South. After winning just three games in 2023, the Falcons won their first five to start this season, downing host Gardiner in nine-innings (9-7), visiting Poland (5-3), host Lake Region (6-3), host Gray-New Gloucester (18-1, in four-innings) and host Morse (2-0). Against the Tigers, the Falcons erased a four-run deficit and set the tone for the season with a victory, as Norah Albertini had three RBI, Rosie Panenka scored four times and had a pair of hits and Vanessa St. Pierre had two hits and drove in two runs, including the go-ahead tally in the ninth. Against the Knights, a team Freeport hadn’t beaten since 2012, Izzy George earned the win and had two hits, while Celia Cobb doubled. In the win over the Lakers, Lillian Larochelle had two hits and drove in two runs and Cobb doubled again. Against the Patriots, St. Pierre had four hits and three RBI, George tripled twice, Cobb had three hits and Larochelle and Panenka added two hits apiece. In the win over the Shipbuilders, George threw a no-hitter with six strikeouts and Panenka paced the offense with three hits. The Falcons welcome Old Orchard Beach Wednesday, play at Greely Friday and host Lincoln Academy Monday of next week.



Yarmouth split its first two outings, downing host Cape Elizabeth (19-9, in five-innings) before losing at home to Wells (10-9). In the victory, Julia Lawwill had two hits and scored three runs, Lucia Jordan scored four times, Addison Lee scored three runs and drove in a pair and Julia Brown, Leah Muentener, Adelaide Strout all added two RBI. In the loss, the Clippers couldn’t hold a 9-5 lead entering the seventh inning, but Lawwill had three hits, including a solo home run and a triple, Drea Rideout tripled and homered and Strout and Cat Rich had two hits apiece. Monday, Yarmouth lost at home to visiting Medomak Valley, 19-5, in five-innings, to fall to 1-2. Lawwill had two hits and Strout drove in two runs. The Clippers play at Greely Wednesday, welcome Lake Region Thursday, visit Mt. Ararat Friday and play host to reigning Class B champion York Monday of next week.

Greely was 2-3 at press time. The Rangers opened with an 11-4 home loss to Wells. After edging visiting Gray-New Gloucester (11-9), Greely fell at home to Fryeburg Academy (18-14) and at Lake Region in nine-innings (9-8) before winning, 12-8, at Class A Edward Little Monday. In the loss to the Warriors, Mia Stewart drove in three runs while Lucy Axelsen had a pair of hits. In the victory, Stewart had two hits and three RBI, while Fiona MacArthur and Sophie Smith added two hits apiece. In the loss to the Raiders, Presley Allard and Katie Wallace each delivered three hits and Axelsen, Smith and Jenna Carignan all drove in two runs. Against the Lakers, the Rangers forced extra innings with two runs in the seventh, but came up short. Allard and Axelsen each had two hits and Haley Stewart drove in two runs. In the win over the Red Eddies, Axelsen had four hits, Wallace added three hits and scored three runs and Avery Butler drove in three. Greely hosts Yarmouth Wednesday, welcomes Freeport Friday and plays host to Lake Region Monday.

In Class A South, Falmouth started with losses at Portland (22-0, in four-innings) and Westbrook (20-1, in three innings) and at home to Massabesic (23-2). Ava Walker drove in both runs against the Mustangs. The Navigators hosted Gorham Tuesday, play at Scarborough Wednesday, welcome reigning state champion Windham Friday and visit Kennebunk Monday of next week.

Baseball

Falmouth’s baseball team has lived up to billing as the preseason favorite in Class A South, defeating visiting Gorham (4-0), visiting Noble (9-1), host Westbrook (28-1, in three-innings), host South Portland (7-0) and visiting Bonny Eagle (14-2, in five-innings) to start 5-0. In the opener, senior ace Brennan Rumpf, who will pitch next year at the University of Maine, took a no-hitter into the seventh inning before settling for a two-hitter with nine strikeouts. Rumpf also drove in a run, as did Tony Severino with a double. Josh Polchies had a run scored and an RBI against his former team.

“I was definitely nervous,” Rumpf said. “It was my first Opening Day varsity start. The jitters were there but I just tried to go out and do the best I could to help my team out. I had no idea (I had a no-hitter going). We got the win and that’s all that matters.”

“We want to show teams we’re the number one team,” said Polchies. “We have to keep playing hard and keep training and get better every game.” Against the Knights, Jacoby Porter earned the win, Severino had two hits and two RBI and Polchies, Thomas Healey and Tyler Simmons all finished with two hits. In the victory over the Blue Blazes, a 20-run third inning blew the game open. Porter had five hits, including a home run, and seven RBI, Rumpf and Severino added four RBI apiece, Polchies, Ethan Hendry and Sam Shapiro all finished with three runs driven in and Nick Wyse earned the win. Rumpf then dazzled again against the reigning state champion Red Riots, allowing just one hit and striking out nine in a complete game victory. With the game scoreless heading to the sixth inning, Rumpf inspired his teammates who went out and scored a run in that frame, then added six more in the seventh. Porter had two hits and two RBI. “The message was just, ‘Wake up,’” Rumpf said. “I told them, ‘You can’t win a game if you don’t swing bats.’ We weren’t very aggressive. I was very loud and emotional. I try to get the guys going and it helps me too.” “We put it away after we went ahead,” Porter said. “Once that one run came across, we put some balls in play and they helped us out a lot with miscues,” Falmouth coach Mike D’Andrea added. “(South Portland’s) well-coached. They’ll play hard. They’ll compete. It was a game through six innings. We made plays and defended pretty well.” In the win over the Scots, Rumpf had three hits, including a home run, and drove in three runs, Polchies added three hits and Porter ended the game with a grand slam. Falmouth hoped to stay perfect Tuesday at Cheverus. The Navigators welcome Thornton Academy in a playoff rematch Thursday, then go to Massabesic Tuesday of next week. “We have a long way to go, but I feel good so far,” Porter said. “I like our chances.”

Reigning Class B South champion Yarmouth began by defeating visiting Lake Region (11-1, in six-innings). After a 7-2 setback at Cape Elizabeth in a regional final rematch, the Clippers rallied to edge visiting Wells Friday, 3-2, in nine-innings, then downed visiting Medomak Valley 5-4 Monday to improve to 3-1. Against the Lakers, Matt Gautreau had three RBI, David Swift drove in two runs and Sam Lowenstein allowed just one hit, fanning 10. In the setback, Sam Bradford drove in two runs, but his two-run single was Yarmouth’s lone hit.

“It was a massive win for Cape,” said Yarmouth coach Marc Halsted. “Their reaction after almost every competitive situation was phenomenal. Good for them. Everybody wants to beat us. We accept that. It’s early in the year. We have seven more weeks of baseball and we will ascend.”

Against the Warriors, Andrew Cheever singled home Bobby Wolff to tie the score in the bottom of the seventh, then Wolff scored on a bases loaded walk to end it in the ninth. Cheever earned the victory in relief and Lowenstein had a single and a double. In the win over the Panthers, Alec Gagnon had two hits and two RBI, including driving in the go-ahead run in the sixth inning. Bradford earned the win in relief. The Clippers play a makeup game at Greely Wednesday, visit Mt. Ararat Friday and welcome York Monday of next week.

“I don’t worry about what’s next because Class B baseball is incredible,” Halsted said. “Every one of our games is a big game. There are no days off in Class B baseball and that’s fun.”

Greely defeated host Lake Region (12-1, in five-innings) in its opener, then blanked visiting Gray-New Gloucester (10-0, in five-innings) before downing visiting Fryeburg Academy (5-1). In the opener, Sam Almy threw a two-hitter, and Marky Axelson, Ethan Robeck, Ryder Simpson and Wyatt Soucie all produced three hits. Keeler Vogt then threw a five-inning perfect game in the win over the Patriots. He struck out six. Soucie had three hits, scored three runs and drove in a pair and Ethan Robeck drove in three. Against the Raiders, Almy had a bases loaded double and Ryder Simpson earned the win, striking out 14. Monday, the Rangers improved to 4-0 with a 3-2 win at Edward Little, a Class A school. Vogt earned the win, Almy got the save and Axelsen and Wes Piper each had an RBI. Greely welcomes Yarmouth Wednesday, hosts Freeport Friday (see our website for game story) and is home against Lake Region Monday of next week.

Freeport has returned to top competitor form, winning its first five games: 5-4 at Gardiner, 2-1 over visiting Poland, 12-0 (in five-innings) at Lake Region, 6-2 at Gray-New Gloucester and 13-4 at Morse. In the opener, Liam Emmons and Arlo Boutureira combined on a two-hitter and Ben Bolduc had three hits and three RBI. Against the Knights, Boutureira had two hits and Aaron Converse allowed two hits, no earned runs, walked two and struck out seven. In the win over the Lakers, Emmons led the way with two doubles, a single and three RBI. Harry Walker also had three hits, Tristan Francis added two and Boutureira earned the victory. Against the Patriots, Emmons went the distance, striking out 11, and he also had two hits, while Bolduc added three hits, including a pair of doubles. In the win over the Shipbuilders, Converse had three hits and earned the victory. Roy also had three RBI. The Falcons host Old Orchard Beach Wednesday, go to Greely Friday and welcome Lincoln Academy Monday of next week.

In Class C South, the Waynflete/North Yarmouth Academy co-op team split its first four outings. The squad held off visiting Old Orchard Beach in the opener, 5-4. Nico Herrera hit a two-run double, Caden Violette had a pair of hits and Cole Lambert earned the victory. Waynflete/NYA then lost at St. Dom’s (5-4) and at home to Traip Academy (10-8) before downing visiting Valley (11-1, in five-innings). Against the Saints, Violette and Gus King each had two RBI. In the loss to the Rangers, Violette had four hits and Lambert tripled. In the win over the Cavaliers, Declan Slocumb had two hits and three runs batted in and Dylan Kullman had two hits and two RBI. Lambert didn’t allow a hit and earned the victory, striking out eight. Waynflete/NYA is at Sacopee Valley Wednesday and hosts Maine Central Institute for a doubleheader Saturday.

Girls’ lacrosse

Freeport’s girls’ lacrosse team, which won an elusive Class C championship in 2023 and has moved up to Class B this spring, started with wins in three of its first four games. The Falcons opened with an 8-6 triumph at Class A Scarborough, as Lana DiRusso had four goals and Mia Levesque added a pair.

“It was great to back out there,” said Levesque. “We really enjoy playing against awesome competition. It’s good to shake off the nerves. Once we got going, everyone came together. We got everyone getting good touches.”

“We worked the ball faster in the second half,” DiRusso said. “Once someone was open, we hit them quicker. We got the hang of the man-marking and double teaming and were able to get open.” “This was our first game and their second and it was sloppy at times,” added Freeport coach Marcia Wood, who previously coached at Scarborough. “I’m glad to get out of this one with a win and we’ll move on.” The Falcons then rallied from a second half deficit to force overtime, but ultimately lost to visiting Greely, the reigning Class B champion, in a thriller, 8-7. Levesque had three goals, while DiRusso and Elsa Klein had two apiece, but it wasn’t quite enough for Freeport to beat its longtime nemesis. “Every year we start in a hole because we can’t handle pressure and once we get into it, it’s too late,” Wood lamented. “Last year it was a one-point game and this year again. It could have gone either way. I’m glad we battled back. We just didn’t take care of the ball. The Falcons then knocked off host Massabesic (11-8) and visiting NYA in a state game rematch (15-5). Against the Mustangs, Mia Levesque scored five goals and Lana DiRusso added three. In the win over the Panthers, DiRusso scored six goals, Levesque had three, Kiley Webber had two goals and two assists and Reed Proscia also had two goals. Freeport welcomed York Tuesday, goes to Wells Thursday and is home versus Brunswick Tuesday of next week. “We don’t need to be June-ready right now,” Wood said. “We need to get there and get a good seed, but we have time.”

Greely started with a 15-4 home loss to three-time reigning Class A champion Kennebunk (Jane Flynn paced the Rangers with two goals), then rattled off victories at Freeport (8-7, in overtime), at Marshwood (11-9), at home over York (6-5) and at home over Waynflete (10-8). Against the Falcons, senior captain Eva Williams, who was sidelined last year due to a knee injury, led the way with five goals, including the one in OT.

“I’m so psyched to be back,” Williams said. “I’ve just had the best time. I’m so hungry for the ball and to be out there with my teammates. It’s so awesome. I’m definitely an extrovert and I love to be part of the team. I just have such good teammates that are really easy to work with.”

“It’s great to have these opportunities early in the season,” said Greely coach Becca Koelker. “It’s good to be in high-pressure situations to be prepared for it going for. We knew it would be a great game coming in. Freeport’s great competition. They made some nice adjustments after the first quarter and we had turnovers we didn’t have in the first quarter. I was really proud of our defense, they really held their own. The girls stayed composed in overtime and got the ball on Eva’s stick.”

In the win over the Hawks, Williams and fellow senior captain Asja Kelman each scored five goals and added a pair of assists. Against the Wildcats, Kelman’s second goal of the game, with 32.6 seconds to play, was the difference. Williams added three goals and assisted the game-winner. The Rangers led the Flyers throughout and held on in large part due to Kelman and Williams combining to win 18 of 22 draws. Williams had four goals and Kelman added three.

“It’s fun to have close games, but it gives everyone a heart attack,” said Kelman. “We have intensity throughout the game. It’s just a matter of adjusting. It’s helpful for the seniors to know we can come out on top in close games. It’s great for the underclassmen too.”

“We had to maintain intensity and possession of the ball,” Koelker said. “I’m really proud of our defense and our goalies for holding them off.”

Greely’s schedule gets no easier, as it played at Class A powerhouse Falmouth Tuesday, goes to Cape Elizabeth Thursday (see our website for game story), then welcomes Fryeburg Academy Saturday before visiting Messalonskee Tuesday of next week.

“We have to rise up and play a consistent level against the top teams,” Koelker said. “It’s about getting better every game. We’re shooting for June. We’re trying to close the gap between where we are now and where we need to be in June.”

In Class A, Falmouth won its first five contests. The Navigators started with a 15-5 home win over Thornton Academy (freshman sensation Riley Davis scored four goals, Peaches Stucker had three goals and four assists and Maisy Clement also had three goals). Falmouth then avenged last year’s playoff ouster with a thrilling 8-7 home win over Yarmouth. Davis led the way with three goals, while Stucker and Mallory Kerr added two apiece.

“(Last year’s) loss motivated me more than anything,” said Stucker. “Coming in and making a statement against the team that beat us on our field and went to states, it feels good to get them back.”

“I have awesome leaders who are super-smart and great coaches that make me a lot better,” Davis said. “I wasn’t nervous for this game. I wanted to show what I can do.”

“Last year was very much on everybody’s minds,” Falmouth coach Ashley Pullen added. “The last thing I said to them was, ‘Remember what happened on this field the last time we saw Yarmouth here.’ It was on everyone’s minds to get revenge. It had that playoff energy. It was a great battle.”

The Navigators then defeated host Scarborough (15-3) and York (12-3) before handling visiting Gorham (12-5). Ten different players scored in the win over the Red Storm, as Davis led the way with three goals, Stucker had two goals and three assists and Keira Alcock and Jaelyn Meader finished with two goale apiece. Against the Wildcats, Davis scored six times and Stucker had two goals and six assists. Alcock had a team-high four goals versus the Rams. Falmouth hosted Greely Tuesday, goes to vastly improved Cheverus Thursday and plays at Oxford Hills Tuesday of next week.

“We have a lot of promise, a lot of grit, a lot of heart,” Pullen said. “We’re capable of playing with anyone.”

Yarmouth’s opener was the 8-7 loss at Falmouth. Lauren Keaney and Aine Powers both scored twice but it wasn’t enough.

“It’s not what happens in April, it’s what happens in June,” longtime Clippers coach Dorothy Holt said. “I think we did a good job, but we made a lot of turnovers and that was the name of the game today.”

Yarmouth then came alive and defeated host York (13-6), visiting Cheverus (10-8), host Lake Region (17-0) and host Cape Elizabeth (15-10) to improve to 4-1. Against the Wildcats, Powers and Neena Panozzo each had three goals and Keaney, Brooke Boone and Celia Zinman added two apiece. In the win over the Stags, Keaney had four goals, while Boone and Powers added three apiece. Against the Lakers, Powers went off for six goals and Panozzo added three goals and three assists. Keaney scored six goals and had Boone four at the Capers, as the Clippers broke the game open in the third period. Yarmouth hosts Kennebunk Wednesday (see our website for game story), welcomes Windham Friday and stays home to face Marshwood Tuesday of next week.

“We have a lot of potential this year,” Holt said.

In Class C, NYA started with a 12-4 home loss to Cape Elizabeth, then defeated visiting St. Dom’s (13-1) and host Gray-New Gloucester/Poland (12-2) before falling to 2-3 with losses to visiting Gorham (11-8) and host Freeport (15-5). Against the Capers, Ava Wilkinson scored twice.

“(Cape’s) a tough team to open up against,” said NYA coach Molly Moss-Stokes. “But we were excited to have a challenge coming out of the gate. I think I saw a lot of really good things from this new group.”

Lyla Casey had five goals and Poppy Griffin three in the win over the 26ers. Against the Falcons, Casey scored three times. The Panthers were at Morse Tuesday, host Waynflete in a playoff rematch Thursday (see our website for game story) and welcome Gardiner Tuesday of next week.

“From here, we just grow,” said Moss-Stokes. “It’s definitely a year where we’re working with a new dynamic and building up.”

Boys’ lacrosse

On the boys’ side, Falmouth rolled over its first four opponents, defeating visiting Marshwood (17-0), visiting Deering (21-1), host Scarborough (14-2) and host Noble (17-4) by a composite 69-7 margin before losing at home to three-time Class A champion Cape Elizabeth last Wednesday, 7-6. Against the Hawks, Joey Guerrette and TJ Saulter both scored four goals, while Gio Guerrette and Evan Yale had three apiece (Yale added seven assists). In the win over the Rams, 13 different players scored goals.

“We’ve referenced last year’s state semifinal game (an upset home loss to South Portland) a lot,” said Falmouth coach Dave Barton. “Everyone in the stadium knew what we were going to do and that was a huge problem. We were too predictable and robotic. We’ve tried to work on putting some structure in offensively and having some read-and-react. We’re seeing that with the scoring being spread around.”

Against the Red Storm, Gio Guerrette scored five goals and Hayden Davis added three. In the loss, Davis scored three times but a late rally fell just short.

“I’m super-proud of how we battled back,” Barton said. “We talked a lot in the second half about going back to what we do. We were a little too much on our heels in the first half. Credit to (Cape), they played well defensively. We couldn’t clear the ball well and didn’t shoot particularly well. They scored one more than us tonight.”

Falmouth was at Windham Tuesday, then is idle until hosting Kennebunk Wednesday of next week.

“We don’t want to just hang around,” Barton said. “We have a standard and we know what we’re capable of.”

In Class B, Yarmouth rolled into Tuesday night’s home showdown versus Cape Elizabeth (see our website for game story) having dominated its first five foes by a composite 94-26 margin. The Clippers opened with an 18-7 home win over Gray-New Gloucester/Poland, then defeated host Freeport (21-6), host Brunswick (18-6), visiting Greely (17-1) and host Waynflete (20-6). Against the Flyers, the three-time reigning Class C champions, Colter Olson had three goals and seven assists and Ian Minnihan and Owen Walsh scored four times apiece.

“We have a younger team,” said Olson, who will play next year at Rutgers University in New Jersey. “Coming into the season it was a little scary with not many guys back, but I’m pleasantly surprised. We’ve exceeded expectations.”

“Colter draws the entire defense and the biggest difference with him from last year is he’s patient,” said Clippers coach Jon Miller. “His eyes are up and he’s committed very few unforced turnovers. He knows when he needs to score and when he needs to pass.”

Yarmouth welcomes Messalonskee Friday, then plays at Greely Monday of next week.

Greely was 2-2 after beating visiting NYA (6-5), losing at Messalonskee (13-5) and Yarmouth (17-1), then holding off visiting Gorham (7-6). The Rangers welcome York Tuesday, go to Biddeford Friday and host Yarmouth Monday of next week.

Freeport, which moved up to Class B this season, dropped its opener to visiting Yarmouth (21-6), then beat visiting Lincoln Academy (19-4) and Lake Region (21-1) before falling to 2-2 Friday with an 11-10 home loss to Deering. he Falcons were at NYA Tuesday (see our website for game story), visit Morse Friday and go to Wells Monday of next week.

In Class C, NYA opened with a 6-5 loss at Greely, then defeated visiting Lake Region (23-3), Gardiner (15-11) and Gray-New Gloucester/Poland (9-8) before dropping to 3-2 Friday after a 16-9 loss at Oak Hill. In the win over the Tigers, Jack Bathe, Zach Leinward and Gavin Thomas all had three goals, while Hugo Daniel added two goals and two assists. Against the 26ers, Bathe, Leinward, Nick Pelletier and Liam Street all scored twice. The Panthers hosted Freeport Tuesday, visit Maranacook Saturday and welcome Fryeburg Academy Monday of next week.

Outdoor track

The outdoor track season began last week.

Falmouth joined Windham at Kennebunk in the first meet. The Navigators girls were first while the boys were runners-up behind the Rams.

Freeport and Greely joined Fryeburg Academy and St. Dom’s at Cape Elizabeth in the opener. The Rangers won the boys’ competition with the Falcons coming in second. Freeport’s girls were first and Greely placed second.

NYA and Yarmouth went to Sacopee Valley, along with Poland and Traip Academy. The Clippers won the boys’ meet and the Panthers were fourth. NYA’s girls came in first with Yarmouth coming in second.

Tennis

Falmouth’s boys’ tennis team, the reigning Class A champion, started with 5-0 wins over Massabesic and Deering, then edged Kennebunk, 3-2, to start the season 3-0.

Four-time defending Class B champion Yarmouth also won its first three matches, 5-0 over Freeport and 3-2 over Greely and NYA. The Rangers were 3-1, having beaten York (5-0), Waynflete (3-2) and Freeport (4-1). The Falcons dropped their first two outings.

In Class C South, NYA was 0-2 out of the gate.

On the girls’ side, reigning Class B champion Greely started 1-2, dropping 4-1 decisions to York and Yarmouth before beating Freeport (5-0). The Clippers also defeated Waynflete (3-2) to start 2-0. The Falcons were 0-1 at press time.

In Class A South, Falmouth a state finalist a year ago, opened with 5-0 wins over Deering and Kennebunk.

In Class C South, NYA started by downing Lake Region, 4-1.

