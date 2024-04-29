York County Republican Committee meeting May 8

The York County Republican Committee will hold its monthly meeting Wednesday, May 8 at Alfred Town Hall, 16 Saco Road, Alfred. Doors open 6 p.m. The business meeting takes place 6:30 to 8 p.m. The meeting will focus on results of State Convention and welcoming the 2024-2025 YCRC delegates confirmed at the YCRC Caucus. FMI, contact communications@yorkgop.org or (207) 468-2395.

Cindy Pierce performs solo show in Kittery

Author, comic storyteller, innkeeper, and University of New Hampshire alum Cindy Pierce will perform in Kittery May 9 and 10. Pierce’s latest solo show, “Keeping It Inn” is an intimate, rousing portrayal of her functioning, dysfunctional family. Cindy Pierce wrote, produced, and stars in the show. She plays the role of her mother, Nancy Pierce, through six decades of raising seven kids and running an inn. She will perform at The STAR Theatre – at the Kittery Community Center, 120 Rogers Road in Kittery, on Thursday, May 9, and Friday, May 10 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at www.PortsmouthNHTickets.com There is on-site parking at the STAR Theatre.

The play references adult subject matter and is appropriate for ages 15+.

Bring hazardous waste to Scarborough May 11

Advertisement

Residents from Biddeford, Saco, Old Orchard Beach and Scarborough can drop off their hazardous waste at Household Hazardous Waste Day which takes place Saturday, May 11 at 8 a.m. to noon at Scarborough Public Works, 20 Washington Ave. in Scarborough. Proof of residency is required and items can be dropped off for free. Residents of the four communities can also drop off their hazardous waste on Saturday, July 27 from 8 a.m. to noon at Saco Public Works, 15 Phillips Spring Road and on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Biddeford Recycling Center, 371 Hill St. FMI on what to bring or not to bring, go to https://www.biddefordmaine.org/2905/Household-Hazardous-Waste-Day

Saco Middle School students celebrate Earth Day at The Ecology School

Fifty seventh-grade students from Saco Middle School celebrated Earth Day at The Ecology School on Monday. During their overnight stay at River Bend Farm, the 313-acre home of The Ecology School, students experienced at least five hours of outdoor, hands-on environmental learning in the fields, forests, riverbank, and farm. This group of seventh graders is part of 180 total students from Saco who have stayed overnight at The Ecology School this school year.

Hosting these students is part of a partnership between The Ecology School, the City of Saco, and Saco Schools to provide an impactful, outdoor educational experiences to students in the local community and part of a broader goal to ensure that all Maine students have an opportunity to experience outdoor education at places like The Ecology School.

Elizabeth Gummere and Christopher Talbot, both Saco Main Street board members, received the Presidential Volunteer Service Award.

Saco Main Street volunteers receive award

Advertisement

Two Saco Main Street volunteers were recently honored with the prestigious Presidential Volunteer Service Award for their outstanding commitment to service and making a positive impact in their community, according to an organization statement.

Christopher Talbot and Elizabeth Gummere, both Saco Main Street board members and Saco residents, were recognized for their exceptional volunteer efforts throughout 2023, according to the statement. “Their combined hours of service exemplify the spirit of volunteerism and demonstrate a deep-rooted dedication to creating meaningful change.”

The Presidential Volunteer Service Award is a national recognition bestowed to individuals who have demonstrated a sustained commitment to volunteer service. Led by AmeriCorps and managed in partnership with Points of Light, this program allows Certifying Organizations to recognize their most exceptional volunteers.

“We are immensely proud of Chris and Beth for their remarkable achievements,” said Angie Presby, Saco Main Street’s executive director. “Their selfless contributions have had a profound impact on our organization and the communities we serve. This prestigious recognition is well-deserved, and we extend our heartfelt congratulations to them both.”

Saco Main Street is a nationally accredited nonprofit organization dedicated to small business and downtown revitalization.

For more information about Saco Main Street and how to get involved, visit www.sacomainstreet.org

Advertisement

Volunteer coaches needed for balance program

The Southern Maine Agency on Aging is looking to recruit new volunteers to join its Agewell team. SMAA islooking to train coaches for its A Matter of Balance program (AMOB). AMOB helps older adults prevent falls and falls-related injuries, all while gently exercising together and discussing concerns and solutions with peers. The Agewell program serves Cumberland and York county. More volunteer coaches are needed to provide more classes in new towns across these counties.

The AMOB training will take place Tuesday, May 28 through Thursday, May 30 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Sam L. Cohen Center at 30 Barra Road in Biddeford. Light refreshments will be provided.

For more information, contact our Agewell team by calling 207-396-6578 or by e-mailing agewell@smaaa.org.

Fallon initiated into honor society

Kara Fallon of Saco, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Fallon was initiated at University of Southern Maine.

Advertisement

Boating course to be held in Saco

The U.S. Coast guard Auxiliary is working closely with the State of Maine to assist to provide instruction necessary for 16 to 26 year olds (and all others who may desire) to complete the Maine approved boating course.

This is a one-day complete course taking place Saturday, June 1, at Saco Central Fire Station, Rte. 112, at 271 North St., Saco from 8:30 a.m.to 5:30 p.m. The fee is $40. FMI and to register, email uscga24@gmail.com or phone 207-283-4601.

Cornhole tournament to take place in Camp Ellis

Huot’s Seafood Restaurant and The Camp Ellis General Store are introducing the inaugural Camp Ellis Harborfest Cornhole Tournament, to raise funds for the annual Camp Ellis Harborfest, to be held this year Sunday Aug. 3.

Teams will vie for a total of $1,000 in cash and prizes, with $500 awarded to the first place team, $250 to the second place team, and $100 to the third place team.

Advertisement

After the tournament, there will be a special Kentucky Derby Watch Party and Jamboree.

There will be raffles for custom cornhole boards and other prizes that will directly contribute to the Camp Ellis Harborfest, a weekend long celebration of the Camp Ellis working waterfront and neighborhood culminating with a day long festival of games, bands, food and more.

Online registration can be found by visiting the Camp Ellis General Store and Lobster Pound Facebook page. Huots is located at 29 Eastern Ave., Camp Ellis. in Saco, and the Camp Ellis General Store and Lobster Pound is located at 23 Main Ave., Camp Ellis, in Saco.

240 Strings presents Celebrating the Seasons

240 Strings presents their fourth and final free community concert of the season on May 18 at 3 p.m. at Portland Conservatory, 28 Neal St., in Portland. The Portland Piano Trio will play music by Maurice Ravel and Astor Piazzolla, and 240 Strings students will be featured later in the program.

The Portland Piano Trio, recognized as “among the city’s must-hear groups” by critic Allan Kozinn, has played public performances and house concerts throughout New England. The group is made up of musicians Tracey Jasas-Hardel (violin), Jing Li (cello), and Anastasia Antonacos (piano). Their varied programs feature traditional repertoire alongside newer works.

The Portland Piano Trio is the resident ensemble of 240 Strings, which builds community among Portland youth through subsidized music lessons and affordable chamber music concerts.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: