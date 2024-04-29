The first time I came to Maine was a lovely May day many years ago. My, then, fiancé, suggested we go for a walk on the beach, and having spent most of my young life south of the Mason Dixon Line, I was anticipating a day spent frolicking in the waves and digging my toes in the warm sand. That’s not, exactly, what I experienced.

After many decades of living in Maine, I’ve learned to adapt to this time of year when it’s not quite cold enough to keep the woodstove burning, but not yet warm enough to put away the sweaters. It’s an in between time — a seasonal purgatory, if you will.

The tourist industry calls this time of year the “shoulder season,” because it’s not quite the tourist season, but we’re getting there. During this in-between time, here at Libby Library in Old Orchard Beach, we’re gearing up for summer with lots of fun things for people to do. May might be in-between, but that doesn’t mean it’s uneventful.

We’re very excited to welcome student artists from Old Orchard Beach High school for an art show here at the library. Join us on May 3 at p.m. for a kick off soiree, complete with food and beverages and a chance to meet some of the young artists. The students’ work will be displayed at the library throughout the month of May.

On Saturday, May 4, we’ll be channeling our inner Jedi Knights with our May the Fourth Be With You celebration. Check out the Jedi Academy from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This is a family-oriented, all ages event. Feel free to dress up in your favorite Star Wars-inspired costume and stop by for some Jedi Training in everything from Light Saber fighting to Jedi mind tricks.

The Friends of Libby Library will be kicking off the summer season with their annual pre-season book sale on Saturday, May 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Following the book sale, the Book Shed will be open when the library is open, weather permitting. Stop by for some great deals on good books.

Advertisement

Did you know that the number #80080 is computer-speak for the color purple? Join us on May 11 at 10:45 a.m. for the season’s last Steam Saturday where we will be discussing coding. Steam Saturdays will resume in September.

The Southern Maine Agency on Aging and Libby Library are partnering to bring you Matter of Balance – an eight-session workshop designed to teach balance strategies and light exercises to decrease the risk of falls. The program starts on May 16 and will be held every Thursday and Friday for four subsequent weeks from 10 a.m. to noon in the community room. Registration is required to attend. Please call 207-396-6578 or fill out the registration form online at smaaa.org/events.html.

There are so many amazing things happening at the library, but some folks just can’t make it here. We, here at Libby Library, feel very strongly that, at a minimum, everyone should have access to books and other materials. As such, we are starting a community outreach program to deliver materials to homebound Libby Library patrons. For more information about the outreach program or to sign-up, call Kim at the library at 934-4351.

Be sure to ‘like’ Libby Library on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ooblibrary/ for updates on what’s happening here at the library. Check out “The Adventures of Libby Lobster,” written by Bob Cochran and Wendy Brown, on the library’s blog at https://ooblibrary.blogspot.com/

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: