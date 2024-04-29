Sarah Jarosz

8 p.m. Thursday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $25 to $45 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Sarah Jarosz released her seventh album, “Polaroid Lovers,” in January. A huge national tour started last week and pulls into Portland on Thursday for a show with with Canadian opener Le Ren (Lauren Spear). Jarosz has mostly written songs alone, but this time around co-wrote with Daniel Tashan, who also produced the album, along with fellow songwriters Ruston Kelly and Natalie Hemby, among others.

A Celebration of National Textiles Day

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday to Sunday. Victoria Mansion, 109 Danforth St., Portland, $19.25, $17.25 seniors, $6 students, free for 6 and under. victoriamansion.org

Victoria Mansion kicks off its season with a celebration of National Textiles Day. An array of textiles from the museum’s collection will be on display all weekend. The mansion, built in the mid-1860s, has held onto more than 90% of the original collection featuring intricate textiles from its many rooms. Because they’re so delicate, these items spend most of the time in a climate-controlled storage room on the mansion’s third floor, so this is a rare chance to view them. The museum is participating in First Friday Art Walk, when admission is free from 5-8 p.m.

Unveiling a Fuller History: Biddeford and Saco Black History Walking Tour

10 a.m. Saturday. Saco Transportation Center, 138 Main St., Saco, free. janeswalkme.org

The communities of Biddeford and Saco invite you to spend part of your Saturday morning learning about the Black history of both cities with a walking tour presented by the grassroots organization Showing Up for Racial Justice. Saco Museum’s Anatole Brown and Maine historian Bob Greene will delve into Black history, dating back to the 1700s. You’ll hear about abolitionists, entertainers and civil rights leaders and how cotton, slavery and the northern mills are connected.

Maine Pottery Tour

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Pottery and ceramics studios statewide. mainepotterytour.org

Seize the clay! The Maine Pottery Tour checks many boxes. First off, it’s a great reason to plan an excursion, whether it’s in your general area or a full-on road trip to another part of the state. It’s also a wonderful way to see what dozens of potters are doing. Their studios will be open, so you can watch them creating and see kilns working their magic. All of the artists will be selling their wares, so you can support the local economy as well. Visit the Maine Pottery Tour site for a map and list of participating artists in every region of Maine, including the south, Down East and the coast.

Straight No Chaser

7:30 p.m. Saturday. Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland, $52.50 to $72.50. porttix.com

A cappella singing group Straight No Chaser formed in the mid-’90s at Indiana University, and a 1998 video of their performance of “The 12 Days of Christmas” went viral. The current Yacht Rock tour is an all-out soft rock celebration that features several ’70s and ’80s hits, including “Escape (The Piña Colada Song)” by Rupert Holmes, “Sailing” by Christopher Cross and “Heart to Heart” by Kenny Loggins. The nine singers also created a Toto medley packed with tunes like “Hold the Line,” “Rosanna” and “Africa.”

