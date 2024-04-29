Midcoast Senior College is once again holding its Summer Wisdom lecture series, sponsored by Thornton Oaks Retirement Community, beginning in May. All sessions are from 1-2 p.m. in Curtis Memorial Library’s Morrell Meeting Room on four consecutive Tuesdays starting May 14.

The free talks are open to the public. For more information, visit midcoastseniorcollege.org.

• May 14: “To Err is Human: Philatelic Errors and the Stories they Tell” with Richard Neiman. Since the appearance of the first adhesive postage stamp in 1840, hundreds of political entities have issued billions of such stamps. It is natural to expect that among these there would be errors in their production. This lecture will illustrate a number of blunders by a variety of postal entities, tell the unusual stories surrounding some of them and relate how these stamps have become, pound for pound, among the most valuable items known.

• May 21: “New Wine in Old Bottles – Conflict or Peace in the Middle East: The Gaza War” with Kathleen Howard Sutherland. The Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel climaxed a 75-year-plus conflict between Israelis and Palestinians over the question of the land of Palestine: Whose land is it? Palestinians’, Israelis’ or both? This presentation explores the historical basis for this conflict as well as the colonial legacy and the social, political and religious issues involved. Where do we go from here?

• May 28: “A Fulfilling Chapter: Happy and Healthy Retirement Years” with Dr. Chris Bowe. Bowe will speak about ways to make our lives happier, healthier and more fulfilling in retirement and the health care system’s role in promoting wellness. He will be happy to answer questions about his first year as president of Mid Coast-Parkview Health.

• June 4: “Puppet-Making for Dummies” with Austin Phillips. With the art of ventriloquism making its way back into mainstream entertainment, Phillips finds himself busier than ever meeting a unique demand. Based in downtown Portland, he is a builder and restorer of professional ventriloquist figures as well as puppets. Phillips is also a ventriloquial history and Punch and Judy enthusiast possessing an extensive collection of antique figures and artifacts dating back to the 1800s.

