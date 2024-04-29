Joyce M. McGlynn, 85, of 14 Rachel Drive, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2024, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, Maine. Born on Feb. 18, 1939, in Barre, Vermont, she was the daughter of Lawrence and Annette (Boutin) Moran. She attended South Barre School graduating in 1952, and Spaulding

High School graduating in 1956. Following high school, she attended the Jeanne Mance School of Nursing in Burlington, graduating in 1959.

On Feb. 4, 1961, she married Edward McGlynn in the St. Edwards Catholic Church in Williamstown. Following their marriage, they made their home in Barre, South Burlington, and Williamstown, except for four years when they lived in Massachusetts. In 2022, after 40 years of farming, they sold the family farm in Williamstown and moved to Kennebunk.

Joyce worked as an RN for 15 years in Burlington as a labor/delivery nurse, as well as having a nursing home attached to her home for several years. She and Edward then moved to Massachusetts where she worked in a nursing home as a supervisor. When they moved back to Vermont, she worked in various area nursing homes until 1994.

She was a member of the St. Edwards Catholic Church until it closed, teaching catechism for several years. Joyce was an area representative for Stonecroft Ministries and held other positions as well as traveled to give testimony in the 1980s and 1990s. She loved Bible studies and prayer groups. She volunteered at the Williamstown Historical Society for 25 years and served as vice president. She also served on the committee to establish the Veterans Memorial Park in Williamstown. In her spare time, she enjoyed renovating the farmhouse, landscaping, needlework and crafts.

Survivors include her husband Edward C. McGlynn, her daughter Elizabeth E. McGlynn-Pauley, son-in-law Roger R. Pauley, her son Patrick S. McGlynn, daughter-in-law Karen M. McGlynn, her son Edward (Ted) L. McGlynn, daughter-in-law Cecilia C. McGlynn, her seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren as well as her siblings Arlan L. Moran and his wife, Polly, Randall R. Moran and his wife, Lorraine, Laurie (Moran) Aldrich and her husband, Peter

and Robyn (Moran) Sicily.

She was predeceased by her parents.

The service to honor and celebrate her life will be held on Monday, June 3, 2024, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel at the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center. There are no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, 11 Hunnewell Road, Scarborough, ME 04074 or to the Williamstown Historical Society, PO Box 338, Williamstown, VT 05679.

Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.

