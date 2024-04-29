KENNEBUNKPORT – Seashore Trolley Museum is opening for its 85th season on Saturday, May 4, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. According to a press release, the world’s first and largest electric railway museum will be open weekends in May and Wednesdays through Sundays from June 1 through Halloween.

Experience history in motion through interactive trolley rides aboard the museum’s heritage electric railroad, which once served as a portion of Maine’s Atlantic Shore Line Railway (1902-1927). Tickets on regular admission days include unlimited trolley rides, which take approximately 40 minutes and cover 3.7 miles. Check out several outdoor exhibits and trolleys displayed in three car houses. Patrons are invited to visit the Restoration Shop and view trolleys currently being restored back to their former glory by museum staff and volunteers. Subway cars, locomotives, buses, a switching tower and other interesting artifacts are also on display around the museum’s grounds. The Museum Store offers several locally-made gifts. Guests are encouraged to pack a lunch and enjoy one of several picnic areas across campus. The campus and trolley rides are also dog-friendly.

According to the museum, new for this season is one of Maine’s largest HO-scale model layouts at Seashore Trolley Museum. The museum has constructed a new building to house the Maine Central Model Railroad, donated by the Beal Family of Jonesport, Maine. The exhibit is also included in the price of general admission and the building will be open to the public during published hours. The museum will hold a ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony for the new building and layout on Saturday, June 15.

Saturday, May 4, is also Maine Day at the museum and residents of Maine get in for $2.07; all youth (from all states) ages 16 and under are admitted free. May 4 is also May the Fourth Be With You Day (Star Wars Day). Guests are invited to dress as their favorite Star Wars character to receive free admission. Purchase tickets at the door to get the Maine Day and/or Star Wars Day admissions discount.

Other special admission days in May include free admission for mothers on Mother’s Day (includes mothers of pets) and Military Appreciation Days on May 18, May 25 and May 26 with free admission for all active military personnel and veterans.

The museum hosts several family events during the season, including Dino Trolley (June 29, 30; Aug. 10, 11), Moxie Day (July 14), Pumpkin Patch Trolley (13 dates in September and October), Trolleyween, and Christmas Prelude Trolley Rides (Dec. 6-8 and Dec. 13-15). Daniel Tiger, from the PBS KIDS series Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, will also be visiting on Saturday and Sunday, July 27-28.

For more information about Seashore Trolley Museum, to check out its events calendar, and to purchase tickets in advance, visit www.trolleymuseum.org.

