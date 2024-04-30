HOUSTON — The Houston Astros will option slumping first baseman José Abreu to their spring training facility to try and get the 2020 AL MVP back on track.

General Manager Dana Brown made the announcement Tuesday, saying that they’d make the move Wednesday. The 37-year-old will report to the Astros’ complex in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Brown said the decision was made after a meeting that included himself, Abreu, coaches and front-office personnel.

Abreu, in the second season of a $58.5 million, three-year contract, is hitting .099 with just one extra-base hit and three RBI. In 77 plate appearances across 22 games this season, Abreu has just seven hits.

Brown said Abreu was very receptive during their conversation and had a good attitude about the move.

The Astros selected the contract of Joey Loperfido from Triple-A Sugar Land and he will likely play some first base, but Brown indicated that he’d mostly be used in the outfield. The 24-year-old was set to make his major league debut Tuesday night against the Guardians in left field, leaving Jon Singleton to fill in for Abreu at first base. Singleton entered Tuesday hitting .238 with 10 hits and no RBI.

Advertisement

Abreu was the 2014 AL Rookie of the Year and is a three-time All-Star and a three-time Silver Slugger award winner. He in his 11th big league season.

“He got to the point where he was frustrated,” Brown said. “It’s rare to do it. But I think it tells us about his dedication and commitment and I don’t think he sees this as a long term and I don’t think we see it as a long term thing. I think it’s more like… let’s go down, let’s make some adjustments. Let’s get the rhythm and timing back. And I think in his eyes, he’s looking at it as I’ll be back in a couple of weeks or whatever it takes to get better.”

Abreu hit .237 with 18 home runs and 90 RBI last season in his first year in Houston after nine seasons with the White Sox. He had four homers and 13 RBI in 11 postseason games.

“The bat speed is still pretty good,” Brown said. “So, we’ve got to get his timing right and we’ve got to get his rhythm right, so that he can consistently do it. And so I still feel very optimistic about it.”

DODGERS: Shohei Ohtani’s 450-foot home run on Monday night at Nationals Park was the hardest hit of his career.

The Los Angeles Dodgers star’s ninth-inning shot to the second deck in right field off Washington Nationals reliever Matt Barnes in the Dodgers 4-1 win left his bat at 118.7 mph.

Advertisement

“I thought I hit it really good,” Ohtani said through his interpreter, Will Ireton. “I felt really good about it. Probably the best.”

It is the hardest-hit home run by a Dodger in the Statcast era, which began in 2015. The designated hitter leads the majors in batting average (.364), slugging percentage (.677) and OPS (1.107). He has six home runs in his first 25 games with Los Angeles since signing a 10-year, $700 million contract.

TWINS: The Minnesota Twins reinstated closer Jhoan Duran from the 15-day injured list after a strained right oblique muscle kept him out of the team’s first 28 games.

Duran was hurt while warming up for a live batting practice session in spring training on March 17. The right-hander made two appearances with Triple-A St. Paul last week on a rehabilitation assignment, allowing two runs on four hits with five strikeouts in two innings.

The 26-year-old Duran has a 2.15 ERA with 173 strikeouts in 130 innings over his first two major league seasons. He has 35 career saves.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »