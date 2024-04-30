Brad Stevens was announced Tuesday as the NBA’s executive of the year.
It’s the first such award for Stevens, who is in his third season as president of basketball operations for the Boston Celtics after serving as their coach for eight seasons.
The Celtics were an NBA-best 64-18 in the regular season.
The voting panel for the award consisted of team basketball executives from around the NBA.
Oklahoma City Thunder executive vice president and general manager Sam Presti and Minnesota Timberwolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly finished in second and third place, respectively.
