GAME 5 WHO: Miami Heat at Boston Celtics WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday TELEVISION: NBCSB, TNT SERIES: Celtics lead, 3-1

Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens bet big on Kristaps Porzingis in the offseason and that gamble paid off for the vast majority of the regular season. The big man’s health for the postseason was always going to be the biggest question given his durability issues.

Bad luck struck again on Monday night in Game 4.

Porzingis went down with a non-contact calf injury and left the arena in a walking boot. The team had no update on his status after its 102-88 win but reserve center Al Horford said it all after the game.

“Worried, just concerned,” Horford said. “Any time that any of your guys go back there, especially him the way that he was walking, definitely concerning for me.”

It remains unclear at this point whether Porzingis’ absence will be measured in days, weeks or months. The center was scheduled to have imaging done on Tuesday. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that it appears Porzingis does not have an Achilles injury. However, a calf injury could keep him out for an extended period. Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo has the entire postseason with a calf injury.

Despite the injury, the Celtics are well prepared to move past the Heat and beyond without the sharpshooting big. Boston has a 21-4 record without him in the regular season.

The Celtics would obviously prefer to have Porzingis on the floor but it’s no coincidence that Derrick White had his career night in Game 4 (38 points) with the big man sidelined. Through his first four postseason games in Boston, Porzingis struggled with his shot (38 percent from the field) as defenses limited him with physicality and smaller, plucky defenders.

The Celtics don’t need Horford to replicate Porzingis’ offensive contributions in the starting center role. Instead, they can turn to White and Jrue Holiday to carry a heavier offensive burden, something that could bode well for the team’s ball movement and offensive flow. Both are overqualified third options on that front.

Ideally, Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla wouldn’t have to go beyond eight players in his bench rotation in the postseason. However, Stevens constructed this roster well to prepare for if Porzingis was injured.

Luke Kornet has exceeded expectations as a third center, providing a surprising boost off the bench. He will be a liability in certain matchups but should be able to take some of the burden away from Horford. The same goes for Xavier Tillman, who can provide a more switchable look at center. These guys aren’t ideal playoff rotation options but they also won’t sink Boston’s chances if playing a combined 15 minutes per night.

Boston already caught a big break in the first round as injuries sidelined Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier. Their eventual Round 2 foe (Cleveland or Orlando) will likely be the worst remaining team in the postseason out of those advancing to Round 2.

Boston has a clear talent edge over both teams even without Porzingis and the same can be said for potential conference finals opponents in the Knicks and Pacers. There’s no big man on either team that should put much fear in Boston’s shorthanded front court.

MIAMI WILL BE without yet another starter when they face an elimination game in Boston on Wednesday night.

Rookie forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. did not travel with the team on Tuesday to Boston for a Game 5 against the Celtics, ruled out with a strained right hip flexor. Jaquez Jr. joins Jimmy Butler (knee) and Terry Rozier (neck) on the list of Miami starters sidelined by injuries. The Heat have also been without guard Josh Richardson for months following shoulder surgery.

Jaquez Jr. left Game 4 after suffering the injury in the second half. He had nine points in 22 minutes before departing, and tests on Tuesday showed the severity of the issue.

