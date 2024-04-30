In 1976, I arrived in Portland at the Greyhound bus station on the corner of High and Spring streets. My first impression of downtown Portland was that it looked bombed out. A few streets away, the Old Port was coming alive with artists, music and new businesses. Portland was just starting its renaissance and for a young carpenter, there was plenty of work renovating historic buildings.

People stayed away from Congress Street after dark. The major department stores had closed and headed to the mall, the theaters were showing porn, and the Congress Square Dunkin Donuts was a place to score. Given the suburban flight, I watched with amazement to see the construction of a modern art museum on Congress Square.

I wonder why, 50 years ago, a group of Portland leaders decided to build the Portland Museum of Art in the most blighted part of the city. Why not in the suburbs with plenty of parking next to a turnpike exit? Yet hundreds of thousands of visitors have come to experience a world class art museum and changed downtown Portland.

The PMA led the revitalization of downtown, opening the way for Maine College of Art, the State Theatre, Congress Square and all of the neighboring small businesses.

Now is the time to expand on the vision from 50 years ago and build a new, modern addition that is welcoming with art for all.

Cyrus Hagge

Portland

