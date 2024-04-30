I am writing in defense of the Portland Museum of Art expansion plan. As a trustee, I have witnessed the extensive due diligence performed by the museum to reach this point. Thorough feasibility studies and many months of research and input from a broad spectrum of the Portland community have helped us understand how best to represent the needs of our diverse population.

This decision to replace the existing Free Street structure was not made lightly. The PMA is a champion of architecture, and has a collection of historically significant buildings that are lovingly maintained, including the Homer Studio and L.D.M. Seat Memorial Galleries, both designed by John Calvin Stevens. In the new final design, the only change to the Payson building elevation is that the entrances to the “campus” will be on Free Street and High Street. The new, sustainable building, to be designed by LEVER Architects, will be built largely from mass timber, not all glass.

The PMA’s mission statement is “art for all.” Free admission for people under 21 all of the time, Free Fridays, numerous family and school programs, and collection exhibitions that examine our past through a more inclusive lens are just some of the ways this is being addressed.

The economic impacts of the project will help revitalize Congress Square, enhance the community, and Portland’s Comprehensive Plan 2030 will benefit. I truly believe that over time the new addition will become a beloved structure, with its open design welcoming to all.

Tina Petra

Portland

