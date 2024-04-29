As a physician who ran a community development organization in the slums of Cite Soleil, Port-au-Prince, Haiti from 2010-18, I find the liberal press reporting on Haiti’s gangs remarkably naive. Having dealt with these violent gangs for several years, I believe the following observations are true:

There is no way that the gangs will accept a political solution imposed by the United States, CARICOM (a political and economic union of 15 Caribbean states) or selected Haitian representatives; and

With the gangs in control of Port-au-Prince’s airport, seaport and roads leading into the capitol, I doubt a multinational police force led by Kenya and funded by the United States could arrive in Haiti without suffering massive casualties. The gangs are not interested in amnesty. They are only interested in overthrowing the system, controlling the country and dividing the spoils.

Unfortunately, I believe there is only one solution, which most readers would rather not consider. I would harken back to the glory days of Haitian history when, in 1804, they overthrew their French masters and became the only successful slave revolt in the world. I would suggest that the U.S. and international community embargo the flow of arms and ammunition reaching the gangs and support the Haitian police force by arming civilians, who are barricading their communities and battling the gangs only with machetes. This will precipitate a civil war that I believe will eventually defeat the gangs and restore the country through national elections.

Lawrence Kaplan, M.D.

Cape Elizabeth

