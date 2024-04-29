The Earth is one planet among trillions of other planets in the known universe. The Earth is not significant because it is the largest planet, nor is it the oldest. In fact, scientists and geologists speculate that this planet has undergone at least four extinction-level events in the past billions of years since its formation.

What is distinct about our home world is that it took the efforts of the collective comets, meteorites and stardust to form the Earth over time. It took the radiation of our medium-class “baby star” that we call the sun to give us the warmth necessary to survive in the “Green Zone.”

Our planet is located exactly between the blistering closeness of heat and life-deadening distance of the freeze of space. Most would call this intelligent design or the divine grace of the creator. I recognize it as the collective efforts of our community to form, establish and maintain life on Earth.

Yes, we live on a spinning miracle. This was the design over time. A community effort to start life. It will take a community effort to maintain life.

James Weathersby

Augusta

