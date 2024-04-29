Donald Trump sure is frowning all the time now. I’ve nicknamed him “Grumpy Trumpy.” He’s out of his element in criminal court, which takes up a lot of his time. No cheering crowds, and he’s not the president anymore. He’s hasn’t any power of control or authority in court, can’t speak or spout absurdities, and looks like a defeated old man.
Mr. Trump should say goodbye to golf or whatever fun he was having. What goes around comes around. Karma says that if a person does good things, good things will happen to them. If they do bad things, bad things happen to them. Well, karma has come around to bite Donny in the butt, which is well deserved.
Why anyone would vote for such an underhanded man like him is beyond me. Common sense tells me to steer clear of him, no matter what the polls say about him becoming president.
You can fool some of the people some of the time, but you can’t fool all of the people all of the time.
Peter Ferrante
Portland
