The second Annual Auburn Lobster Festival, set for May 11, should honor these magnificent, complex animals — not eat them.

While lobsters look different from humans, they are intelligent animals that use complicated signals to explore their surroundings and establish social relationships. And just like people, lobsters have a sophisticated nervous system that enables them to feel pain. There is no humane way to kill these sensitive, fascinating beings. Lobsters suffer when torn apart or boiled alive.

The lobster industry is also hazardous to the environment. Entanglement from lobster fishing gear is one of the biggest threats to aquatic life and our fragile ecosystem.

Make live music, vegan food trucks and information booths part of the festivities. But leave animals alone. Every lobster is a “me,” not meat. And that’s something to celebrate.

Scott Miller

Research specialist, fishing & waterways

The PETA Foundation

Norfolk, Va.

