317 Main Community Music Center in Yarmouth will host a Mother’s Day Sip & Shop with live music from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 11.

More than 20 craftspeople will offer a selection of items, from fragrant flowers and seedlings to herbal remedies and bath and beauty products. Complimentary chocolate and cheesecake samples will be served, and Fox and Fiddle will be run a mimosa and coffee bar.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for our community to come together and celebrate the incredible mothers in our lives,” 317 Main Events Manager Amy Sinclair said in a press release. “We’ve curated a diverse selection of products that cater to every mom’s interests and preferences, ensuring that everyone can find the perfect gift to show their appreciation.”

