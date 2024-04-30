The town of Falmouth invites residents to gather their neighbors to clean neighborhoods and public spaces during Falmouth’s annual Neighborhood Clean-up Week, May 12-18.

Residents can choose the times, dates and locations for their cleanups. The town will provide trash bags and gloves, and registered participants will also receive a free movie pass from Flagship Premium Cinemas in Falmouth.

“It’s a great chance to get together with neighbors and friends, get outside, and make a positive impact on our community and the environment,” Assistant Town Manager Maggie Fleming said.

Registration and more information can be found on the town’s website.

