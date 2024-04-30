BIDDEFORD — Algorithms that process complex financial data. Sensors that track and monitor endangered species. Systems that track patient health records across hospitals — and the cybersecurity tools to keep them secure. Computing and data now touch nearly every facet of daily life and the world’s industries, a trend that only continues to grow.

With these rapid technological advancements, the University of New England has is in the process of forming a School of Computer Science and Data Analytics offering a diverse range of programs aimed at equipping students with the essential knowledge and skills needed to thrive in today’s rapidly advancing technological landscape, according to a UNE press release.

The new school will part of UNE’s College of Arts and Sciences, and it “reflects UNE’s commitment to meeting the rising demand for professionals with skills in emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and data analytics,” according to the release.

Sylvain Jaume, Ph.D., a leading artificial intelligence expert and founder of one of the nation’s first data science degree programs, will be the school’s director.

The school will include UNE’s existing majors in Applied Mathematics and Data Science, plus two new majors in Computer Science and Statistics.

“As we embark on this new venture, we are mindful of the critical role our graduates will play in shaping the future, and specializations in computer science and data science are increasingly sought after in today’s job market,” said Gwendolyn Mahon, UNE’s provost and senior vice president of Academic Affairs. “The launch of this school aligns with UNE’s mission to empower our graduates with the expertise required to drive innovation and address the world’s complex challenges.”

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, jobs for computer scientists is projected to grow 23% through 2032, much faster than the average for all occupations (3%), according to the release. A recent study by labor analytics firm Lightcast reported a total of 807,000 positions seeking qualified computer science graduates were posted in 2022 alone.

The Computer Science major at UNE will foster connections across the University’s diverse academic and professional disciplines — including the health sciences, biology, marine science, and business — and setting students up for varied academic and research opportunities.

New courses in computer architecture, software engineering, and computational theory will prepare students for jobs across a spectrum of fields including health. They will also gain hands-on experience through internships.

Enrollment for the new majors will begin in fall 2025.

“This transition reflects the agile nature of UNE to rethink how we educate our students to break new ground in Maine and our nation’s most sought-after industries,” said Jonathan Millen, Ph.D., dean of the College of Arts and Sciences. “These new programs exemplify UNE’s dedication to innovation, excellence, and preparing future leaders to tackle the challenges of tomorrow.”

