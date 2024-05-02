BIDDEFORD — A Biddeford woman was selected to be the Maine Art Education Association ‘Retired Art Teacher of the Year’ for the state of Maine. She was presented her award at the annual Spring Conference held at the Collins Art Center on the UMaine campus April 27.

Since retiring from teaching art in grades K-2 in the Saco schools, Diane Noble of Hills Beach has pursued her interest in painting by taking many painting classes at MECA and workshops with painters.

She has had numerous exhibits in Maine, both solo and group shows.

Noble is the art curator for the Campus Center Art Wall at University of New England in Biddeford where she selects and exhibits different artists monthly.

She teaches watercolor to the guests at two Kennebunk Resort Collection properties.

She is involved with the Biddeford Pool Community Center teaching Drawing and

coordinating art shows and exhibits.

This year she started an Urban Sketchers group that meet in downtown Biddeford twice monthly and share their work.

Noble also initiated the MAEA Teachers show which has taken place at the Saco Museum bi-annually since 2016. She co-organizes it and hangs the exhibit. In 2023 she helped coordinate bringing MAEA’s Spring Conference to be overnight at The Ecology School in April. She continues to maintain her interest in supporting art in her community and through the MAEA.

