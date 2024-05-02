SANFORD — A recent allocation by York County Commissioners of $440,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds will help Sanford Housing Authority build 30 apartment units in Sanford with 24/7 supports like case management, nearby recovery services, and more.

The project uses the Housing First model, which aims to reduce homelessness.

The APRA award by York County Commissioners would be used for land acquisition. Low income tax credits through Maine Housing would be used for construction, said SHA Director Diane Small.

The Housing First model, simply put, is based on a hierarchy of need, said Small – people must have basic necessities, like a safe place to live before being able to achieve quality of life or pursue personal goals.

“It’s not housing only – supportive services are part of the Housing First model,” she said.

The building would be made up of efficiency or one-bedroom apartments, depending on funding levels.

Those eligible for the units must have experienced homelessness. They may be winding down a recovery program, or getting themselves in a position to start. They could be people who have been released from jail and facing homelessness because they may not pass a background check. They may be someone who has been sleeping in a tent, or in a vehicle. They may have addictions or chronic mental illness – or not.

“Many will come from recovery,” said Small. “Others may qualify for housing first, undergo treatment, and return.”

The units would be considered permanent, not transitional housing. Supports are projected to include case management, access to medical and behavioral care, funded through the Maine Department of Health and Human Services, Small noted.

Units will have their own kitchens – but there will be plans for a community kitchen in the building, where residents can take classes in meal preparation, nutrition and more.

The units would be available to people from all corners of the county. Those eligible will be drawn from the Homeless Management Information System, so, Small said, it is important for people in that circumstance to do a housing assessment. SHA’s housing navigators have been working to do the assessments by visiting warming centers and other locales.

Small has been talking to agencies like York County Community Action and its medical department, Nasson Health; York County Shelter Programs; and York County government, which is expected to break ground relatively soon on a new York County Recovery Center, a residential program in Alfred, to treat those with substance use disorder.

“It’s a pretty good project,” said York County Commission Chair Richard Dutremble. “It will help some people coming out of the rehabilitation center.”

Small said the County of York, the City of Sanford and the state government have helped.

“It’s a great partnership,” she said.

The statewide Housing First model was included in the state budget that was signed by Gov. Janet Mills in early July 2023 – acting on her State of the State promise made early that year.

“Under this legislation, Maine would provide permanent supportive housing for hundreds of Maine’s citizens, providing communities across Maine with a desperately needed resource to address chronic homelessness and reduce health care and public safety costs,” said Mills, as she invited the Legislature to pass the measure – and they did.

Small estimated the Sanford project is about two years out.

Some Housing First properties already exist – a partnership between Avesta Housing and Preble Street in Portland includes three such properties: Huston Commons, Florence House and Logan Place.

The award by York County Commissioners is among several made from the $40 million ARPA allocation to York County – including $750,000 to Fair Tide in Kittery, which along with Footprints Food Pantry is creating a social services hub called Mainspring, where services will be consolidated under one roof; $1.5 million to My Place Teen Center, located in Biddeford and designed for young people around the area; and $1.2 million for a dredge to assist York County coastal communities in combatting erosion. The county invested in upgrades to York County Jail, the government office building and York County Court House in Alfred and will use the bulk of the ARPA funding to create the York County Recovery Center and a separate First Responder Training Center.

