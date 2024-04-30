Thu.  5/2  5 p.m.  Clean Elections Review Board  City Hall

Thu.  5/2  5 p.m.  Parks Commission  Zoom, City Hall

Thu.  5/2  6 p.m.  Rent Board  Zoom

Thu.  5/2  6 p.m.  Zoning Board of Appeals  Zoom

Mon.  5/6  5 p.m.  City Council  Zoom, City Hall

Tue.  5/7  5:30 p.m.  Housing/Economic Dev.  Zoom

Tue.  5/7  6:30 p.m.  Landcare Management  Zoom

Wed.  5/8  5 p.m.  Land Bank Commission  City Hall

Wed.  5/8  5 p.m.  Sustainability/Transportation  Zoom

Wed.  5/8  6 p.m.  Police Citizen Review  Zoom

