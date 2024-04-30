Thu. 5/2 5 p.m. Clean Elections Review Board City Hall
Thu. 5/2 5 p.m. Parks Commission Zoom, City Hall
Thu. 5/2 6 p.m. Rent Board Zoom
Thu. 5/2 6 p.m. Zoning Board of Appeals Zoom
Mon. 5/6 5 p.m. City Council Zoom, City Hall
Tue. 5/7 5:30 p.m. Housing/Economic Dev. Zoom
Tue. 5/7 6:30 p.m. Landcare Management Zoom
Wed. 5/8 5 p.m. Land Bank Commission City Hall
Wed. 5/8 5 p.m. Sustainability/Transportation Zoom
Wed. 5/8 6 p.m. Police Citizen Review Zoom
