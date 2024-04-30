SACO — Saco Middle School Bobcat Players will present “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast JR.” production on Friday, May 17, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, May 18, at 1 p.m. in Thornton Academy’s auditorium. The 60-minute musical, designed for middle school-aged performers, is based on the 1994 Broadway production and Disney’s 1991 animated feature film. The Saco Middle School Bobcat Players’ cast and crew includes 55 students led by Megan Orlandella.

“These students are truly talented individuals, who are putting together such an amazing show,” director Megan Orlandella said. “I couldn’t be prouder of the entire cast and crew who have poured their heart and soul into producing ‘Beauty and the Beast JR.’ Each student is extremely passionate about theater and it shows in the characters they are bringing to life. I am lucky enough to work with Chelsey Hazelwood who is our amazing music director and Theresa Orlandella who is co-choreographer and is designing our set. We also have some incredible student leadership. Between the cast, crew and direction, this show promises to be one you won’t want to miss”

“Beauty and the Beast JR.” tells the story of Belle, an adventurous young girl, and the Beast, her hideous captor, who is actually a young prince trapped under a spell. In order to break the spell, the Beast must learn to love another and earn her love in return — before time runs out. With the help of the castle’s enchanted staff, including a loving teapot, a charming candelabra, and a nervous mantel clock, Belle and the Beast find a beautiful friendship and love that neither knew was possible. “Beauty and the Beast JR.” features classic songs from the Academy Award-winning film score, such as “Be Our Guest” and “Belle,” as well as original songs from the 1994 Tony-nominated Broadway musical.

Both shows are open to the public with general admission seating. Tickets can be purchased at the door- $10 for adults and $5 for children.

