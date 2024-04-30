The Yarmouth Town Council voted unanimously last week to declare June as LGBTQIA+ Pride Month in town.

The Town Council recognized June as Pride Month for the first time last year, and plans to make it an annual occurrence, according to Chairman David Craig. Passing the resolution each year affords it the importance and recognition that it deserves, he said.

Related Yarmouth to celebrate its first LGBTQ Pride Month

“Yarmouth is committed to supporting the visibility, dignity, and equality of LGBTQIA+ people in our community,” Craig said. “I hope that celebrating Pride Month accomplishes these goals and reinforces Yarmouth’s resolve to be a welcoming community.”

No official events are scheduled at this time, but Craig said he hopes the annual resolution will lead to events and other forms of recognition taking hold.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: