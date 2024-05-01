The weekend of May 10 and 11 at the Chocolate Church Arts Center offers “an exhilarating musical escapade” on Friday and a Beatles tribute show on Saturday. There are no shows the weekend of May 3 and 4.

On May 10, OneBeat, a fellowship of 19 musicians from around the world, takes the stage for the first time in Maine. Studio Two, one of the country’s best-known Beatles tribute bands makes a much anticipated return visit to the Chocolate Church on May 11.

OneBeat is an organization that invites musicians to apply for fellowships to come to the U.S. to write, produce and perform original music for two weeks, followed by a two-week national tour, which ends this year in Maine. There may be folk melodies from Saudi Arabia, acoustical sounds from Nairobi and rhythms from Buenos Aires blended into an artful, exciting and memorable performance.

Launched in 2012 by the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, OneBeat invites young musicians to apply for free, 30-day fellowships to develop and rehearse original music followed by a 14-day tour. OneBeat has worked with over 500 fellows from 68 countries, producing over 300 events and workshops throughout the U.S. and the world.

OneBeat musicians then return to their home countries to develop projects linked to music-driven social enterprises designed to make a positive impact on local communities. This performance begins at 7 p.m. instead of the traditional 7:30 p.m. start time. There are no firm ticket prices, but the suggested donation is $25.

Saturday night’s show by Studio Two features one of the best Beatles tribute bands in the country as they focus on the Fab Four’s early performance years. This is considered by many to be the most exciting and fun time as they crafted their sound and stage performance before they took the world by storm.

When Studio Two appeared last year at the Chocolate Church, they delighted the audience and earned them a standing ovation with their music, instruments and onstage banter. From the amount of detail they put into each performance to the devotion and passion each member has for perfecting the details, Studio Two offers a musical experience that can be enjoyed by anyone of any age.

The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance and $27 the day of the show, sponsored this year by The Inn at Bath.

The Chocolate Church is in downtown Bath, 804 Washington St. For more information about these shows, log on to chocolatechurcharts.org or call 442-8455 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday or 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Note: The May 17 performance of Dave, Luke and Will Mallett has been postponed.

Paula McKenney is a retired newspaper editor and a volunteer at the Chocolate Church Arts Center.

