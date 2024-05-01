Gorham Police said Wednesday in a press release that Nolan Irish of Gorham was pronounced dead at the scene of a collision at 1:34 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30, at the intersection of Flaggy Meadow and Cressey roads.

Deputy Police Chief Michael Nault said Irish, 22, was operating a 2022 Kawasaki traveling westbound on Flaggy Meadow Road and collided at the intersection with Lily Courtney, 21, of Biddeford. Courtney, driving a 2019 Honda Civic, was traveling north on Cressey Road.

Gorham Rescue evaluated Courtney at the scene but she was not transported to a hospital, police said.

Police are seeking to speak with a witness who was operating a white pickup truck in the area at the time of the crash, Nault said. The crash remains under investigation and is being reconstructed by Windham Police Department.

Those who witnessed the crash or actions prior to the crash are asked to contact Gorham Det. Stephen Hinkley at 222-1660, ext. 1.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: