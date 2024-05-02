When Beech Ridge Motor Speedway in Scarborough shuttered in September 2021, many in the sport feared it was a most unfitting end for a facility that held stock car racing for 74 years.

The Maine Vintage Race Car Association hopes to give the former NASCAR-sanctioned facility a proper sendoff this summer.

“I know what it was like there on Saturday nights, and it was so much more than a racetrack,” said Dan Walker, a member of the MVRCA who is helping spearhead a July 28 event on the property. “Everybody who was ever there was part of that.”

The first Day of Short Track Racing Appreciation at Beech Ridge will showcase drivers and some cars that competed at the track. The MVRCA mobile museum will be on site as well.

Related Sale of Beech Ridge Motor Speedway stuns fans

Walker and friend Andy Jones have worked with Sensor Properties, the current landowner, to host the event. Although there will be no racing, Walker said he hopes the event will provide fans an opportunity to bid farewell to a part of Maine’s racing history.

“There’s a lot of work to do between now and then, just clean up and preparing the facility,” Walker said, noting that while all light fixtures have been removed, all of the original buildings and most of the fencing and track remain. “We don’t want people to come and look at something that looks like it’s dying.”

“The goal is, let’s use it one more time. We were told the gates would never open again as a racetrack, and that’s going to be proven wrong. I don’t know if anything else is going to come of it other than this, and that’s not our intent. There’s people that want closure, and I totally get that. It’s there if somebody wants to do it.”

The event will be free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted for the MVRCA.