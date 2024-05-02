The top 10 baseball, softball and boys’ and girls’ lacrosse teams in Maine as voted on by reporters from the Press Herald, Kennebec Journal/Morning Sentinel, Sun Journal and Forecaster, with first-place votes in parentheses, followed by total points.

Through games of 5/1/24

BASEBALL
1. Falmouth (6) 69
2. Marshwood 57
3. Hampden Academy (1) 54
4. Scarborough 50
5. Lawrence 36
6. Bangor 25
7. Freeport 22
8. Kennebunk 14
9. York 11
10. Messalonskee 9
10. Yarmouth 9
SOFTBALL
1. Windham (4) 66
2. Cheverus (2) 62
3. Skowhegan (1) 57
4. South Portland 49
5. Oxford Hills 38
6. York 34
7. Belfast 21
8. Gorham 12
9. Freeport 10
10. Camden Hills 9
10. Hall Dale 9
BOYS’ LACROSSE
1. Cape Elizabeth (7) 60
2. Falmouth 52
3. Thornton Academy 46
4. Yarmouth 41
5. Messalonskee 34
6. Maranacook/Winthrop 22
7. York 19
8. Kennebunk 15
8. Lewiston 15
10. Oak Hill 13
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
1. Kennebunk (6) 60
2. Falmouth 54
3. Cheverus 41
4. Greely 36
5. Windham 34
6. Freeport 27
7. Yarmouth 24
8. Mt. Ararat 22
9. Waynflete 10
10. Erskine Academy 7
10. Wells 7

