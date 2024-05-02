The top 10 baseball, softball and boys’ and girls’ lacrosse teams in Maine as voted on by reporters from the Press Herald, Kennebec Journal/Morning Sentinel, Sun Journal and Forecaster, with first-place votes in parentheses, followed by total points.
Through games of 5/1/24
BASEBALL
1.
Falmouth (6)
69
2.
Marshwood
57
3.
Hampden Academy (1)
54
4.
Scarborough
50
5.
Lawrence
36
6.
Bangor
25
7.
Freeport
22
8.
Kennebunk
14
9.
York
11
10.
Messalonskee
9
10.
Yarmouth
9
SOFTBALL
1.
Windham (4)
66
2.
Cheverus (2)
62
3.
Skowhegan (1)
57
4.
South Portland
49
5.
Oxford Hills
38
6.
York
34
7.
Belfast
21
8.
Gorham
12
9.
Freeport
10
10.
Camden Hills
9
10.
Hall Dale
9
BOYS’ LACROSSE
1.
Cape Elizabeth (7)
60
2.
Falmouth
52
3.
Thornton Academy
46
4.
Yarmouth
41
5.
Messalonskee
34
6.
Maranacook/Winthrop
22
7.
York
19
8.
Kennebunk
15
8.
Lewiston
15
10.
Oak Hill
13
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
1.
Kennebunk (6)
60
2.
Falmouth
54
3.
Cheverus
41
4.
Greely
36
5.
Windham
34
6.
Freeport
27
7.
Yarmouth
24
8.
Mt. Ararat
22
9.
Waynflete
10
10.
Erskine Academy
7
10.
Wells
7
Copy the Story Link
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
« Previous
Watch: Greely baseball player talks about the play that made ESPN SportsCenter
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.