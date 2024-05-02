‘Wizard of Oz’ at BEHS

The Bonny Eagle High School Drama Club presents three performances of “The Wizard of Oz.”

Show dates and times are 7 p.m. Friday, May 10, and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. May 11 The school is located at 700 Saco Road in Standish.

Tickets are $10, only available at the door. Children and seniors cost $5 and staff and students are free.

50 years ago

An advertisement in the American Journal on May 1, 1974, read, “Buxton business – well situated on four-corner intersection of Groveville. A newly built (24′ by 40′) modern building, (with) good exposure. Offers wanted at $20,000.”

