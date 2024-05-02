KENNEBUNKPORT – The Kennebunkport Historical Society announced that it will host an event featuring News Center Maine meteorologist Jason Nappi. At 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, at the Town House School, Nappi will discuss recent storms and weather phenomena, questioning whether the world is witnessing increasingly severe weather patterns.

With recent coastal storms and flooding capturing public attention, Nappi’s presentation, according to a news release, “promises to provide invaluable insight into the cause of the events. Drawing upon his extensive experience, including his tenure as chief meteorologist for KADN/KLAF-TV in south Louisiana, Nappi will offer comparisons between current weather events and historical occurrences in the Kennebunkport area. During his time along the Gulf Coast, Nappi navigated through one of the most challenging hurricane seasons on record, alongside various other weather emergencies such as tornado outbreaks and ice storms.”

Nappi has held roles at news stations such as WMTW-TV in Portland, Maine, to WPIX-TV in New York City. Nappi was awarded the American Meteorological Society Certified Broadcast Meteorologist designation in December 2013.

A graduate of the SUNY-Oneonta with a bachelor of science degree in meteorology, Nappi, according to the press release, has a passion for weather, particularly tracking nor’easters, and also finds joy in the culinary arts, with a penchant for crafting homemade pizzas.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jason Nappi to Kennebunkport for what promises to be an enlightening and engaging discussion,” said Kristin Haight, executive director at the Kennebunkport Historical Society, in an email “As our community grapples with the impacts of recent storms, Nappi’s expertise offers valuable perspectives that will deepen our understanding of weather patterns and their historical context.”

The event is open to the public, and patrons are encouraged to arrive promptly to secure seating. Town House School is located at 135 North St. in Kennebunkport. For more information, email Haight at KHaight@Kporths.com.

