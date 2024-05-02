Greely senior thirdbaseman Marky Axelsen received some national attention on Monday when his heads-up play was featured in the “Daily Top 10 Plays” segment on ESPN’s “SportsCenter.”

The play – which came in a baseball game Monday in Auburn against Edward Little – was originally No. 2 and later was posted as No. 3 on SportsCenter’s top plays that day.

Axelsen talked about the play and the buzz it created with reporter Steve Craig prior to Greely’s game against Yarmouth on Wednesday.

