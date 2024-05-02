Gorham bean supper – Saturday, May 4, 4-5:30 p.m., White Rock Community Clubhouse, 34 Wilson Road, Gorham. Two kinds of beans, coleslaw, potato salad, macaroni and cheese, biscuits, hot dogs and dessert. $10, $5 under 12. Takeout available, no pre-orders.

Gray bean supper – Saturday, May 4, 5-6 p.m., American Legion Auxiliary Post 86, 15 Lewiston Road, Gray. All-you-can-eat; two kinds of beans, chop suey, red hot dogs, coleslaw, casseroles, biscuits and butter, punch and coffee. $12, $6 ages 5-12, free under age 5.

Free community spaghetti dinner – Saturday, May 4, 4:30-6 p.m., FBC Westbrook, 733 Main St., Westbrook.

Senior lunch – Wednesday, May 8, noon, St. Anne’s Church, 299 Main St., Gorham. Social time at 11:30 a.m. $4 suggested donation.

Community meal – Wednesday, May 8, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Face masks and social distancing.

Westbrook bean supper – Saturday, May 11, 5 p.m., Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Beans, coleslaw, hot dogs, American chop suey, bread, pies and beverages. $10, $5 children

