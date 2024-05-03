Farmers’ Market

moves outdoors

It’s a sure sign that warmer weather is on the way when the Bridgton Farmers’ Market moves to its outdoor location on the Depot Street green behind Renys.

The market will start its season on Saturday, May 4, from 8 a.m. to noon and will continue on Saturdays through the summer. Pick up goods from local farmers and producers, including vegetables, meat, dairy products and baked goods, as well as cut flowers, craft items and more.

For a list of vendors and more information, go to the market’s Facebook page or email bridgtonfarmersmarket.bfm@gmail.com.

Four Square World

Championships

The Four Square World Championship game will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at Town Hall. The championship has had a long history in Bridgton, being held by the Lakes Environmental Association. This year it’s hosted by the town recreation department.

There are men’s, women’s and children’s divisions and a $10 registration fee. Sign up online at bridgtonmaine.org or in person. For more information, call 647-8786.

American Legion

fundraiser breakfast

The American Legion Post in Bridgton will hold its monthly public breakfast at the Bridgton Community Center on Depot Street from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4.

The menu includes pancakes and waffles with all the breakfast accoutrements. Proceeds go to the Legion to support services for local veterans. For more information, go to bridgtoncommunitycenter.org or call 647-3116.

Paddle Battle

registration open

Think ahead to summer and register for Lakes Environmental Association’s seventh annual Maine Lakes Open Paddle Board and Kayak Race, set for July 6 at Tarry-A-While Resort on Highland Lake.

There will be 2K and 5K courses for short boards and a 5K course for longboards and single kayaks. Categories include men’s and women’s races in various age groups as well as an amateur race for kids 14 and under. There will be giveaways, a silent auction and prize raffles.

Early registration is $25 before May 31, then $30 until the day of the race when the price goes up to $40. All proceeds benefit the Lakes Environmental Association. For more information and to register, go to mainelakes.org.

Send your news about Bridgton happenings to Perri Black at perrilb@gmail.com.

