It’s been another action-packed week in high school sports across the state, and our sports reporters at the Sun Journal, Central Maine and Press Herald have been busy capturing some highlights and post-game interviews during their travels.

Here’s a sample of some our videos from the week.

Maranacook freshman pitcher finds his groove

Grady Hebren tossed a complete-game gem, striking out six, in a 4-2 win over Mount View.

It’s been quite a season for the Black Bears, who’ve already eclipsed last season’s win total.

Let’s get … fired up!

Yarmouth senior Sam Lowenstein shows some emotion after finishing off a 1-0 victory over Greely.

Quick turnaround leads to comeback victory

The St. Dominic softball team parlayed a seven-run fourth inning into a big victory over Mountain Valley.

Catcher Emily Andrews and pitcher Maddie Andrews discuss the game.

“It feels pretty good, honestly.”

The Cony baseball team snapped Monmouth Academy’s 21-game winning streak with a 15-8 victory this week.

Cony’s Trenton Hayward, who had a couple of hits, said the victory felt pretty sweet.

