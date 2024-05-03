It’s been another action-packed week in high school sports across the state, and our sports reporters at the Sun Journal, Central Maine and Press Herald have been busy capturing some highlights and post-game interviews during their travels.
Here’s a sample of some our videos from the week.
Maranacook freshman pitcher finds his groove
Grady Hebren tossed a complete-game gem, striking out six, in a 4-2 win over Mount View.
It’s been quite a season for the Black Bears, who’ve already eclipsed last season’s win total.
View this post on Instagram
Let’s get … fired up!
Yarmouth senior Sam Lowenstein shows some emotion after finishing off a 1-0 victory over Greely.
View this post on Instagram
Quick turnaround leads to comeback victory
The St. Dominic softball team parlayed a seven-run fourth inning into a big victory over Mountain Valley.
Catcher Emily Andrews and pitcher Maddie Andrews discuss the game.
View this post on Instagram
“It feels pretty good, honestly.”
The Cony baseball team snapped Monmouth Academy’s 21-game winning streak with a 15-8 victory this week.
Cony’s Trenton Hayward, who had a couple of hits, said the victory felt pretty sweet.
View this post on Instagram
