On my daily walk over a rocky path and through towering trees there is a moment I cherish most. Through the forest I can see a marshy field with tall grass, a few bushes and abundant wildlife. What can I look for ahead? What will I find? How will I respond to it?

The founders of our nation came to such a moment of anticipation. They bravely met the moment with the understanding that, if free from the heavy hand of a king, people could debate, decide upon and then follow a leader to guide them to a future of peace and prosperity. Democracy was born.

We are in the trees right now, but we are approaching a moment of anticipation, it is the day after our November election. What are we looking for? What will we find? How will we respond? In my opinion, if we bravely look for the best in each person, if we look for unity, peace and hope, that is what we will find. That’s what so many people come to this country seeking, including nearly all of our families.

It took a lot of trust for our founders to meet a moment of anticipation. Do we have the same trust, the same courage, to meet our moment of anticipation? Will we let democracy flourish?

I believe in the people of Maine and our nation, and my guess is — we will.

Rick Small

South Portland

