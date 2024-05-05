This week’s poem, Steve Luttrell’s “Storm Surge,” is a paean to the beloved fish shacks of Willard Beach, in South Portland, which washed away earlier this year in an epic winter storm. I love this poem’s elegiac tone and mythic imagery, and its nod to the shacks as symbols from the poet’s youth.

Luttrell was born in Portland, where he served as that city’s poet laureate from 2009 to 2011. He is the founding editor of The Café Review, an internationally acclaimed art and poetry quarterly, founded in 1989. He has been widely published in poetry journals and is the author of six books of poetry. He lives in Falmouth.

Storm Surge

By Steve Luttrell

After the storm

the shacks were gone

that had stood there

all those years.

Those fishing shacks

at the point of a ledge

would pierce Atlantic waters,

were carried away

on a wind and a wave

as if they were never there.

Countless northern gales

had slapped those salt-stained boards

but only one would come

to take them down.

They had been for me,

emblems of my youth

where now a wounded landscape

meets the eye.

The shacks are gone

now seared in memory,

lost to time.

Megan Grumbling is a poet and writer who lives in Portland. Deep Water: Maine Poems is produced in collaboration with the Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance. “Storm Surge,” copyright 2024 by Steve Luttrell, appears by permission of the author.

