Climate creates need

for new approach

The recent winter storms that caused so much damage, flooding, and shoreline erosion, should be a wakeup call that climate change impacts are here now.

How many times can our tax dollars go toward repairing storm damaged roads instead of investing in resilient infrastructure? How many times can businesses in Dock Square be flooded before owners close up shop? How badly damaged must our beaches become before tourists decide not to visit?

Looking to the June elections, we need people on the Select Board who are willing to take on the difficult challenges ahead of us. We need new approaches, and dedication to find innovative solutions. There are no simple answers to these complex issues.

Business as usual will amount to no business at all.

Harvey Flashen

Kennebunkport

Celebrate the role

of public education

My name is Kirstan Watson, I’m 44 years old and I’m running to fill the vacant seat for Arundel on the RSU 21 School Board of Directors. I was born in Arundel and attended Mildred L. Day through fifth grade. In sixth grade I enrolled at Sea Road School, then Middle School of the Kennebunks and graduated from Kennebunk High School in 1998.

As a child, school was my refuge. I had a challenging childhood with a difficult home life. I faced adversity that threatened to undermine my learning and development and, to be candid, at times it did.

Attending Kennebunk schools was life changing. Immersed in a world of encouragement and support, I thrived. I realize this extraordinary educational environment exists because deeply caring, engaged adults work hard ensuring our schools are safe, nurturing environments that honor each student’s unique identity, skills, and needs. They are also places where new skills are introduced and encouraged. This school system saved my life. I write this not to inspire sorrow, but to emphasize and celebrate how critical and meaningful public education can be, especially for kids whose resources are limited. I feel called to repay the tremendous debt of gratitude I feel and that’s why I’m running to serve on the RSU 21 School Board of Directors. I passionately believe every child in this community deserves an education affording each of them the opportunity to reach their full potential. I’d be honored to carry forward our tradition of excellence while also building and improving in an ever-changing world.

Kirstan Watson

Arundel

Future depends

on today’s decisions

The decisions we make in the coming months will have an out-sized impact on the future of Kennebunkport. The effects of climate change, growth from ever-increasing popularity and rising costs are threatening the very essence of our community. I’m running for the board of selectmen because I want to give back to this community that has given so much to me. What I can bring to the board is 40 years of marketing and communications experience that taught me the importance of mutual respect and listening with an open mind. I’ve been a union vice president and I’ve sat on the other side of the table as a manger. My wife and I have owned a home here since 1998. Moving here full-time in 2020 was the realization of a dream. I have served as a member of the Goose Rocks Beach Advisory Committee, the Kennebunkport Climate Action Planning Committee and the town’s Website Committee. I’m eager to listen and work cooperatively with others to ensure a sustainable future for everyone who lives, works and plays in Kennebunkport. Please feel free to reach out and let me know what’s important to you at staffordkport@gmail.com. Fred Stafford Kennebunkport Nonprofit experience correlates well Writing in as a resident of Kennebunk, I would like to mention my support for Karen Plattes in her candidacy for Select Board. Karen brings years of experience working for nonprofit organizations in various roles. This experience, I feel, correlates well with the responsibilities required of a Select Board member. She has experience in contract management and fiscal responsibilities therein which makes her well poised to tackle the budgetary situations currently facing the town. In addition to this experience, Karen is an active member in several community organizations including Kennebunk Free Library as well as the Chamber of Commerce, vital organizations to our town’s existence. Additionally, Karen has served the town for three years as an election official giving her first-hand experience with the requirements and duties of public service. Please join me in supporting Karen’s candidacy for Kennebunk Select Board. Christian Babcock Kennebunk

Thanks for

meeting update

Well, do I remember last Friday, the 19th, (the real Patriots Day) — the day before our Association of Former Intelligence Officers meeting. I was in Pennsylvania the previous weekend and just got the final information about our replacement speaker as the scheduled one had a bad injury. With such short notice I didn’t think the information about our meeting would get into the Kennebunk Post. However, there it was in your newspaper.

A special thank you for what you did to help inform people about local events especially ours. To top that off we had a full house which was another really nice surprise. I hope you have a nice day and great weeks ahead as we try to recapture spring.

Bob Dyer

Kennebunk

Candidate will

bring balance

In these changing times in our small town, there is a candidate that my husband and I would like to personally endorse for the select board of Kennebunkport. Robin Phillips is a local who was born and raised here with multi -generational roots in Goose Rocks. She strongly supports farming and fishing in Kennebunkport and will work to bring balance to our town.

My husband has fished out of Cape Porpoise for over 40 years. In 2003, Robin was instrumental in preserving the right to farm in Kennebunkport. We appreciate Robin’s interest in keeping the fishing and farming industry healthy and thriving.

We have known Robin to ask the hard questions and she will welcome input and participation from the voters in Kennebunkport. She is dedicated to making sure that the changes proposed at the state and town level are in the best interests of our town and the future generations.

Robin is keenly focused on retaining the character of Kennebunkport. Please voice your choice on June 11th and vote for Robin Phillips for Kennebunkport Select Board.

Melinda and David Anderson

Kennebunkport

