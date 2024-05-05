PITTSFORD, N.Y. / FALMOUTH – Charles Vaughan Scott, 95 passed peacefully on March 28, 2024, at Maine Medical Center with his daughter, Elaine and son, Jim by his side. He was a positive and fun-loving person, always interested in others and in new experiences. A “planner” in work and in life, one of his favorite expressions was, “What’s the game plan?”

The son of Charles Scott and Mabel Reid Scott, Charles was born in Janeville, New Brunswick, on the family farm on the Bay of Chaleur. His father was a farmer and salmon fisherman, and his mother was a teacher. He attended Dalhousie High School in Restigouche County, where his grandmother lived, riding the 70 miles on his bicycle for visits home and back in just four hours. The 100-acre Scott farm was established in 1848 by Charles’ great-grandfather, Charles Scott, who emigrated to New Brunswick from Canonbie, Scotland in 1833. The farm is still in the family today, and Charles visited faithfully every year, until 2020, when Covid arrived and he was 91.

Charles emigrated to Portland, from Canada in 1950. Shortly thereafter he was inducted into the Army to serve in Korea. He was a Sergeant with the 424 Field Army Artillery at Headquarters Battery, working and sleeping in tents in winter temperatures that reached -50 degrees and below. His job was to prepare and type the “Daily Reports” for a battalion of 600 people on a 50-mile front. These were sent to Army leadership in Korea and Washington, D.C., and are recorded, along with his story, in the Smithsonian and the Library of Congress. He made lifelong friends in the Army and greatly valued his service.

After two years in the Army, Charles returned to Portland and earned an associate’s degree in Industrial Management and Business Administration from Portland Junior College. He was an honor student and at the commencement, where he spoke, he encouraged his fellow students to follow the Golden Rule, “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”

Charles earned a degree in Business Administration and Production and General Management from the University of Denver. From there he was recruited to work for Eastman Kodak in Rochester, N.Y.

The highlight of his career was working at Kodak (1957-1986) when the company was in its heyday. He worked in the Management Services Division at Kodak Park, where he and his team were responsible for the computerization of the manufacturing processes in paper and film production, which was cutting edge at the time. He also managed the production control processes for movie film in Hollywood and 8 millimeter film.

Working at Kodak for nearly three decades, he never took a day off work and stayed home—he made the most of his vacation time. While the kids were still young, the family took two, one-month camping trips. The first, was across Canada and back through the northern U.S., visiting every provincial and state capital, museums, and national parks. The following trip covered the remainder of the western and southern states with Turkish exchange student, Asli Gökhan, along for the ride.

A big part of the Scott family’s life in the summer was the “camp” on Highland Lake, where swimming, waterskiing, lobster bakes and storytelling were enjoyed by all.

Charles was a great communicator and kept in touch with family and friends throughout his life. He was an avid skier, throughout Canada and the U.S., enjoying the sport until the age of 87. He also had many lasting friendships through tennis and golf. He was a great traveler, and made a trip North of the Arctic Circle at the age of 83, for the second time in his life.

He was an active community member and volunteer for Elderberry Express in Pittsford, N.Y., where he drove seniors to medical appointments for 27 years. He also volunteered for the Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired (ABVI). He was General Manager of the Pittsford Little League, and active member of the Pittsford First Presbyterian Church and the Rochester Ski club.

Charles is survived by his son, James Scott (wife Lorena Rackow) of San Francisco, Calif. and daughter, Elaine Scott of Portland; his sister, Margaret Demmings of Bathurst, New Brunswick, sister, Mabel “Maizie” Mosher (George) of Peterborough, Ontario, brother-in-law, Guy Davidson of Gatineau, Quebec, sister-in-law, Fern Scott of Bathurst, New Brunswick; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins in Canada and the U.S.

He was predeceased by his wife, Gloria Smith Scott, who he married in 1956 in Woodfords Church, Portland. She passed in 1993 at the age of 61. He is also predeceased by his second wife, Shirley Wallace Scott, who he met through the Rochester Ski Club when they were in their 70s. She passed in 2023 at the age of 97. In addition, Charles is predeceased by brothers Robert Reid Scott, James Scott; and sisters Helen Davidson, and infant, Margaret Scott.

A funeral service will take place at 11:30 a.m., May 16, at the Wilde Memorial Chapel at Evergreen Cemetery, Portland followed by an internment. A Celebration of Life will follow at a location to be announced.

Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

Donations in Charles’ memory can be made to the

First Presbyterian Church,

Pittsford, New York;

or Woodfords

Congregational Church,

Portland, Maine.

