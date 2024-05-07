HARPSWELL – Edmund Norman Watson, child of Robert and Lois Foster Watson, born on Jan. 17, 1939, in Manchester, Conn., passed gently and peacefully into the presence of his Savior, Jesus Christ, surrounded by many family members, on May 1, 2024.

He grew up in South Windsor, Conn., the oldest of five boys on the family farm. He graduated from Ellsworth High School in 1957 and studied mechanical engineering at UConn for a while, married his first wife, Lynne Martin, and started a family. In the early 1970’s the family, now including five children moved to Sabattus, Maine. He eventually began working for HE Sargent Construction, out of Old Town, Maine. This work forced him to commute to places all over northern New England. He was a sought-after bulldozer operator because he was skilled in carrying a consistent grade without the instrumentation of modern equipment. He took pride in a job well done and had a strong work ethic.

In 1984, when his son, Mark got engaged to Jennifer Ormsby he met Patricia Wright Ormsby and later married her on August 31 and acquired three stepchildren. He also became a Harpswell resident. He began working for Crooker Construction and discovered that the winter layoffs were difficult so at age 50 was hired into the apprenticeship program at Bath Iron Works. This program allowed him to earn an associate degree with high honors from Maine Maritime Academy. He then began working in the electrical department at Bath Iron Works and worked there until retirement.

Ed was very involved in his church, Berean Baptist Church, serving in many capacities. He especially enjoyed being a part of the choir and teaching children. He and his wife went on several short-term mission trips together. Ed enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing, hiking mountains, boating, gardening, and landscaping. His accomplishments around his home are admirable and lasting.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Patricia; seven children, Edmund and his wife Noel of Carolina, Mark and his wife, Jennifer (daughter of Pat) of Harpswell, David of Lewiston, Eileen and her long-time partner Duane of Monmouth, Peter of Winthrop, and Robert Ormsby and his wife, Erin of Harpswell, and Kimberly Ormsby Johnson (deceased) of Iowa; two brothers, Charles and his wife Noreen, and Paul and his wife Pat, both of Conn; two deceased brothers, Robert Watson husband of Joan, and Lucius Watson husband of JoAnn, all from Connecticut; 14 grandchildren; and 31 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews and cousins.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday the 7th, from 4 – 7 p.m., at Brackett Funeral Home, Brunswick. A service will be held on Thursday the 9th, at 11 a.m., at Berean Baptist Church, Brunswick.

﻿Memories and Condolences may be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to:

Berean Baptist Church

PO box 641

Brunswick, ME 04011

