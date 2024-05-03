GEORGETOWN – Eugene “Gene” Reynolds passed away on April 13, 2024. Visiting hours will be Friday, May 10, 2024, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. A Celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, May 11, 2024, at the Georgetown Community Center, 19 Schoolhouse road, Georgetown.

